Cairo Santos and Brandon McManus Best Week 14 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit

If it feels colder than usual this week, you are not alone. Week 13 saw fewer kickers get to the magic double digit plateau despite no bye week. Also, this week has four kickers on a week long vacation. Now, the next question becomes who to sit. Green Bay got a little help but will the kicking game be a liability?

The first full week of December delivers the Arctic Chill, Polar Vortex, or whatever the heck you want to call it. Simply, some games are going to feature frozen tundra at Lambeau Field level conditions. Few things wreck a kicking game more than an ice cold football.

Anyhow, who is next be sat down this week? This will be fast because the games are rapidly approaching and decisions need to be made.

Okay. it is time to rumble!

Cairo Santos -- Chicago Bears

This might be unpopular. However, kickers with previous leg issues (quads, hamstring, calves) are a huge worry when it comes to the later portions of the season. For most, this is the last week of the fantasy regular season. Others are smack into the playoffs.

Santos had an injury earlier in the season and remember this game is a 4:25 pm ET start. That means the temperatures will be dropping through the teens. Fortunately, there will be no wind but the kicking game could be a bit of an adventure.

I initially was very for the release of Cairo Santos after this season - however - my perspective on that has completely changed in the last couple of weeks.



1) Accuracy



Arguably one of the top-5 most accurate kickers in the league currently. When he is in range, there is a… — Nathan Santos (@NathanSantos21) December 1, 2025

The key here is when Santos is in range. In Green Bay, that range may be altered a little by the conditions. It is something to consider when looking for a kicker on such an important week.

Brandon McManus -- Green Bay Packers

The same thing can be said about McManus here. Also, the kicker has had his issues in Green Bay kicking this season. See that Philadelphia game where he injured his leg. That kept him out a week which was on top of the several weeks McManus missed earlier in the season.

Also, McManus has an accuracy rate of 71.4% in 2025, a career low. He has missed four kicks from 40-49 yards and two from 50+ (only attempted four). The kicker was amazing in 11 games last year for Green Bay. This year has been trouble from almost the start.

The Packers brought back kicker Lucas Havrisik, who appeared in three games as an injury replacement for Brandon McManus, on the practice squad. https://t.co/S71BHsD7kg pic.twitter.com/oyNbgDvHr8 — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) November 29, 2025

It does appear that trouble is lingering for McManus always in 2025. With conditions expected to be what they are on Sunday, it might be best to come in from the cold!

Blake Grupe -- Indianapolis Colts

Your eyes did not deceive you. Blake Grupe was signed after Michael Badgley missed a third extra point on his young season. Grupe comes in a perfect 15-for-15 in 2025 on extra points. Field goals are another matter as he has missed eight on the season. Grupe's accuracy rate of 69.1% got him cut from New Orleans.

Several candidates are definitely making room on the proverbial bench this week. However, Grupe has been thrown into a pressure cooker. Indianapolis faces Jacksonville on Sunday with first place on the line in the AFC South. The Colts also have the Houston Texans right behind them.

Grupe will be kicking in Jacksonville but again the pressure. The Colts need a win in the worst way and these AFC South games are often close. Better options for Week 14 are probably out there.

