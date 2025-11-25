Saints Sign Kicker to Practice Squad After Trying Out Justin Tucker
The Saints tried out kickers Justin Tucker and Cade York on Monday after Blake Grupe missed two field goal attempts in Sunday’s 24–10 loss to the Falcons.
New Orleans cut Grupe on Tuesday and elected to sign York to the practice squad over Tucker, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Grupe has made 18-of-26 attempts this season.
York hasn’t played this season, but he kicked for the Bengals and Commanders in 2024 and made 9-of-13 attempts. He was the Browns’ starting place kicker in 2022, when he made 24-of-32 field goal attempts, while making 35-of-37 extra point attempts.
The Saints were the first team Tucker tried out for after he hasn’t played for an NFL team this season as he was dealt a 10-game suspension by the league for violating the personal conduct policy following various sexual harassment allegations made against him in the offseason. The allegations led to the Ravens releasing him after 13 seasons.
We’ll see if any other NFL teams choose to give Tucker a try out this season. He is coming off of one of his worst seasons in his 13-year career as he posted just a 73.3% conversion rate, making 22-of-30 field goal attempts with the Ravens last year.