Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Deebo Samuel Vs. Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton and Deebo Samuel could raise difficult decisions for fantasy football managers in Week 14. Sutton and the Denver Broncos will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a divisional showdown, while Samuel and the Washington Commanders will square off against the Minnesota Vikings. The two veterans have posted notable fantasy production throughout the season, but who makes the better case to start for Week 14 lineups?

The Case For Deebo Samuel

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) carries the ball after a reception defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (21) in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Amid a flurry of injuries, which has resulted in a disappointing campaign for the Washington Commanders, Samuel has emerged as one of the team’s few bright spots during their 3-9 campaign. He enters Week 14 ranked as WR21 among PPR leagues, averaging 13.8 points per week to this point of the season. With star quarterback Jayden Daniels set to return following an extended absence, paired with his volume and production throughout the season, Samuel enters the week as a solid start candidate.

The Case Against Samuel

In Terry McLaurin’s Week 13 return following a four-game absence, the star wideout dominated the target share, racking up 31% of the offense’s total looks in the passing game. Samuel emerged as Washington’s third receiving threat behind McLaurin and veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who led the team with 10 catches for 106 yards over 13 targets, which ranked second to the Pro Bowler (14). With McLaurin back, a suddenly crowded receiving group could cap Samuel’s ceiling.

The Case For Courtland Sutton

Oct 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos’ leading receiver ended a relatively quiet fantasy streak with a 17.2-PPR outing, his highest single-game mark since Week 7. Sutton’s volume has remained consistent throughout the season, which has helped him eclipse double-digit scoring margins in eight games. Denver’s passing game projects to continue building momentum versus Las Vegas in Week 14, which could help the Broncos’ WR1 post another solid performance against the NFL’s 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Case Against Sutton

Sean Payton’s rushing attack has sustained a prominent role in Denver’s offensive gameplan despite an injury to J.K. Dobbins. In Week 14, the Broncos’ run game projects to continue such a trend versus a Raiders front that has faced the fourth-most carries of any team in the NFL this season, which could hinder Sutton’s fantasy ceiling.

The Final Verdict

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

I’m going to start Sutton over Samuel in Week 14, despite Denver’s inconsistency at times this season. The Broncos’ leading wideout should rebound from a disappointing performance versus the Raiders in Week 10. Samuel and the Commanders could face their share of struggles versus a stout Vikings secondary, which leads me to lean toward Sutton’s Week 14 fantasy outlook.

