Week 14 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Deebo Samuel Vs. Michael Wilson

Two NFC wideouts could raise a difficult decision in fantasy football in Week 14: Deebo Samuel and Michael Wilson. Samuel and the Washington Commanders are slated to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, while Wilson and the Arizona Cardinals will square off against the Los Angeles Rams. Here’s who makes the better case to start among the pair of receivers:

The Case For Deebo Samuel

Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Samuel has remained an integral contributor in Washington’s offense despite a flurry of negative outside factors. Entering Week 14, the Commanders' offense is getting healthier by the week, gearing up for Jayden Daniels’ return following Terry McLaurin’s return from injury last weekend. Washington’s offense could raise problems for a Vikings defense that has boasted a solid secondary throughout the season. Given Samuel’s consistent output, entering the week ranked as WR21 among PPR leagues, he should continue to build on a recent three-game streak with at least 11.0 PPR points.

The Case Against Samuel

Minnesota’s pass defense has posed problems for some of the most explosive offenses in the league this season. Coming off a dominant performance versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, the Vikings’ defense could limit the Commanders to a slow start in Daniels’ return, as he works his way back into the offense. Samuel could be held under double-digit scoring totals for the first time since Week 9.

The Case For Michael Wilson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson emerged with dominant fantasy performances amid a mini absence from star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. With Harrison sidelined due to a heel injury, Wilson is slated to take over as the WR1 in the offense alongside star tight end Trey McBride. Over his two games with Harrison sidelined, Wilson averaged 27.7 PPR points, racking up 25 catches for 303 receiving yards over 33 targets. His volume should see a similar uptick versus a stout Rams defense in Week 14.

The Case Against Wilson

Aside from his two breakout games, Wilson has struggled to sustain solid production this season. The third-year wideout is averaging just 5.8 points among PPR leagues over his other 10 games this season, which will raise concerns from fantasy owners entering Week 14. Los Angeles’ defense could hinder Wilson’s fantasy ceiling on Sunday.

Final Verdict

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Denver Broncos during overtime at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

I’m going to start Samuel over Wilson in one of the tougher decisions of Week 14. Both wideouts are slated to see unfavorable matchups versus solid pass defenses, which could limit fantasy production for both. Still, Washington’s offense poses a far superior offensive situation, which could help Samuel build on solid output displayed over recent weeks. Samuel has sustained far greater consistency to that of Wilson this season, making him a comfortable start in this debate.

