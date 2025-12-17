Brandon McManus and Chris Boswell Top Week 16 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit

The third week of December draws us ever closer to Christmas. Nearly half the kickers last week scored 10+ points for fantasy football owners (15 of 32). Maybe it was that first playoff week bump. Whatever it was, do not expect such things to continue in Week 16.

This was headlined by Jason Myers who kicked six field goals and racked up 24 fantasy points. Myers has been a revelation all season while other kickers have shuffled teams - some more than once. One missed kick can mean a pinkslip in a blink of an eye.

With Thursday night nearing rapidly, it is time to see which kickers might be swinging on a Gallows Pole.

Okay. let's rock! We managed to get two of the lowest kickers in Week 15. That third one well it went to poop.

Brandon McManus - Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears tend to allow touchdowns over field goals. Chicago has given up six points to field goal kickers in 2025. Worse, another one of our options to sit (Matt Prater) went belly up with a quad injury. So, the Buffalo option to take a seat already took one.

The Bills have signed veteran placekicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad with Matt Prater out for at least a week because of a right quad injury. https://t.co/mSHjqUnett — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) December 17, 2025

McManus went off script with 16 points in Week 14 because the setup was almost perfect. This week's weather can be best described as stone cold crazy. Temperatures will be all over the place and it will get pretty cold Saturday night. All these weather changes and fluky legs can be a bad recipe.

With better options and conditions available, it might be best to just look away here.

Chris Boswell - Pittsburgh Steelers

Boswell is not a bad kicker at all. The opportunities just are not there! Pittsburgh likes touchdowns and if they fall too far behind in Detroit, that reality could come to pass again. The Detroit Lions top the league in points at over 30 a game. In three of the past four weeks, Boswell has not attempted one solitary field goal.

Need 11+ points from the Steelers D/ST and Chris Boswell combined to move on in fantasy points. Picked them up this week for the sole purpose of being invested in this MNF game because I had to study all day Sunday. Moments like this are why we play — Bob P. Dubz (@DubzBob) December 16, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen, if the chances are not there, there is little one can do. Again, sometimes one just has to go in another direction. If Pittsburgh keeps the game close, maybe we have to eat our words here.

Ben Sauls - New York Giants

WHO? The New York Giants cut Younghoe Koo after he missed two field goals and one extra point on Sunday. New York goes to what its fourth or fifth kicker now? Yikes! In a season where the Giants are in the prime position to secure the top pick, it is once again best to sit a Giants kicker.

Sauls was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday with the intention of elevating him to starter on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Conditions will not be bad at MetLife Stadium. However, can the Giants even trust a kicker after being let down so often. Can fantasy football players even do the same?

Sauls has been signed and cut by two teams in 2025 already. Pittsburgh gave him a chance and then Atlanta. Now, New York is the third team. The former Pittsburgh alum has not attempted a kick in the NFL. If one is desperate for a streamer, Sauls is not it. According to projections, he ranks lower than even Daniel Carlson this week. That is low! Hint, sit Carlson too!

