Giants’ Younghoe Koo Kicks Ground in Strangest Failed Field Goal You’ll Ever See
There’s field goal attempts, and then there’s whatever Younghoe Koo just conjured up during the second quarter of the Giants’ Monday night clash against the Patriots. Trailing 17–7, New York was hoping to trim down New England’s lead before halftime, and sent the field goal unit out for a 46-yard kick.
Well, the kick did not travel 46 yards. In fact, it didn’t travel anywhere at all. Somehow, Koo managed to stub his toe into the turf just before making contact with the ball, resulting in one of the most bizarre missed field goals you’ll ever see.
When trying to kick, Koo could be seen striking the ground in front of the ball, and awkwardly skipping past it. Punter Jamie Gillan, who was holding the kick, then tried to roll out and scramble with the ball, needing 10 yards to salvage the drive. He didn’t get it, and instead was wrapped up for what was technically ruled a sack and a turnover on downs.
The ESPN broadcast caught the reaction of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart on the sideline, and he couldn’t hide his frustration after Koo failed to deliver.
New York has had kicking problems all season long. Graham Gano has dealt with injuries and Jude McAtamney was released after a dismal showing against the Broncos in which he missed two extra points. Now, Koo has reached his low point with a truly disastrous attempt at what should’ve been a routine field goal.