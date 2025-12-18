Week 16 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Colby Parkinson Vs. Tyler Warren

The fantasy football playoffs have arrived and production is far more paramount than at any other point of the season. At the tight end position, two starting options among the group could bring about difficult decisions for fantasy managers in Week 16: Colby Parkinson and Tyler Warren.

Parkinson and the Los Angeles Rams are coming off a crucial win over the Detroit Lions in Week 15, gearing up for a divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Parkinson’s presence in one of the top offenses in the league could build a compelling start case in Week 16.

Warren and the Indianapolis Colts will look to bounce back from a Week 15 loss to Seattle, following the loss of star quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season. The team will hope to snap a four-game skid versus a stout San Francisco 49ers club in Week 16.

Both tight ends will offer valuable production in Week 16, but who makes the better case to start between Warren and Parkinson?

The Case For Colby Parkinson

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams offense enters Week 16 boasting the No. 2-ranked scoring unit and passing attack in the NFL. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have dominated the target share among Los Angeles’ pass-catching group, but Parkinson has broken out after a quiet first half of the season.

Over his last six games, the veteran tight end is averaging 13.5 points per week among PPR leagues, coming off a stellar 24.5-point outing in Week 15. Parkinson hauled in five of his seven targets for 75 receiving yards with two touchdowns, stepping up in the absence of Adams, who exited the game in the fourth quarter due to a hamstring injury. The All-Pro wideout is questionable entering the team’s Week 16 game, which would elevate Parkinson’s fantasy ceiling for the second consecutive week. He makes a compelling argument to start among Week 16 fantasy lineups.

The Case For Tyler Warren

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) leaves the field after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguarsat EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Colts underwent significant change under center following Jones’ season-ending injury, signing veteran signal-caller Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement after four seasons to make his first start since the 2020 season in Week 15. Indianapolis’ passing attack could take a hit without its breakout quarterback, but Rivers provides veteran expertise to a banged-up Colts offense.

Warren has performed as one of the top rookies in the NFL this season, entering Week 16 ranked third among all first-year pass-catchers in receiving yards. Despite back-to-back quiet performances, his volume has remained encouraging amid the offense’s struggles. He remains an integral contributor in the passing game and could bounce back in a far more favorable matchup against a banged-up 49ers’ defense. Warren checks into the week ranked as TE5 among PPR leagues, building to an already solid argument to start in Week 16.

The Final Verdict: Warren Vs. Parkinson

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Considering Indy’s change at quarterback, I’m going to pick on the side of one of the hottest offenses in the NFL entering Week 16 and start Parkinson over Warren. The Rams’ passing game has sustained consistent volume, something that can’t be said for Rivers and a Colts passing attack that was unable to push the ball down the field through the air in Week 15.

I’m far more confident in riding with Parkinson’s recent trends than attempting to project a bounce-back for Warren in a struggling Colts offense. The Rams tight end offers an elevated ceiling with Adams set to be limited, should he suit up at all, and presents a safer floor than that of Warren in Week 16.

