Colby Parkinson and Darren Waller Best Week 16 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups

Week 15 saw Kyle Pitts go global thermonuclear. Yes, with over 45 fantasy points, he helped many fantasy football owners advance their team to the next round. For the amazing, there was the dreadful. Did anyone expect Isaiah Likely to get shutout? That answer is probably no. Maybe that overturned touchdown impacted him more than anyone thinks.

Anyway, Tight Ends come down as the ultimate safety valve for a quarterback. Some possess the ability to get downfield even in the worst conditions. Others have great matchups while still being saddled on the waiver wire. It truly is the best of both worlds.

Colby Parkinson -- Los Angeles Rams

This is all about riding the wave as Colby Parkinson has climbed into the Top 10 when it comes to projections (ECR). With Davante Adams likely out, Parkinson expects another high target week against Seattle in a huge NFC West showdown.

The tight end has six touchdowns in the last six week as the top red-zone target of Matthew Stafford. Again, between him and Puka Nacua, the passing offense pretty much will run through those two players on Thursday night. Normally, we would not lead off with this but Parkinson is only 10.6% owned.

Seattle's defense can be nasty but it can also give up points to quarterbacks. Tennessee and Cam Ward had a solid day and there was that Baker Mayfield game. Can Seattle step up as the stakes rise? That is the question. Los Angeles answered the bell after a stumble. Seattle was saved by a timeout in Indianapolis. Parkinson figures to benefit from all the attention paid to Nacua.

Darren Waller - Miami Dolphins

One of the things said about the Pittsburgh Steelers defense was how they gave up lots of yards but were scrappy. Both were on display Monday night. Darren Waller benefitted with the middle of the field open. He had seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a Miami defeat. Miami gets to face another porous defense in the Cincinnati Bengals but at home in Week 16.

Highest-graded #Dolphins in Week 15:



TE, Darren Waller - 93.0

RB, De'Von Achane - 78.2

LB, Jordyn Brooks - 76.0

DI, Zach Sieler - 73.5

RT, Austin Jackson - 71.3 #PhinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) December 16, 2025

It was not a surprise that Waller was so highly graded on fantasy football sites. Cincinnati has given up 57 trips to the red zone and 36 scores. Waller feasts inside the 20 and the middle of the field. Given how the Bengals employ their zone schemes, the tight end should find areas to work on Sunday. Do not forget he is under 20% owned.

Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers lost much more than Micah Parsons on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, their defense could not hold Bo Nix back and it showed. Green Bay lost several players on the defensive side of the ball but Parsons was the gut punch.

Colston Loveland has enjoyed a solid second half with at least three catches in each of the past five games. Green Bay tends to give up more yards than the average to tight ends and this game is at Soldier Field. Chicago has a chance to get a tight grip on the NFC North and Loveland has a chance to hit double digit points Sunday.

His ownership rate remains around 40% and position wise he has a chance to crack into the Top 15 (currently 18th) if his production continues as projected.

