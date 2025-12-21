Week 16 Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Mark Andrews Vs. Hunter Henry

The tight end position will bring about crucial fantasy production among Week 16 lineups, as managers look for playoff victories. Mark Andrews and Hunter Henry, two of the AFC’s top tight ends, could be in for stout performances in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the weekend.

Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will host Henry and the New England Patriots for Week 16’s installment of Sunday Night Football. This SNF showdown is a must-win for both teams as the playoffs approach, along with fantasy managers looking to secure playoff victories in this week of fantasy football.

The Patriots will look to avenge a 35-31 divisional loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, entering Week 16 with an 11-3 record on the season and a 6-0 mark on the road. The Ravens, on the other hand, are looking to build momentum, snapping a two-game skid with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Both tight ends are coming off quiet performances in Week 15, but will look to bounce back on Sunday night. Who deserves to start among the pair of veteran tight ends, though?

The Case For Mark Andrews

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Ravens have managed to overcome a 1-5 start to the season and are firmly in the race to secure the AFC North, looking to clinch a playoff berth over the final three weeks of the season. The passing game has endured its share of struggles throughout the season, but Andrews has remained solidly consistent.

The veteran pass-catcher enters Week 15 ranked second among the Ravens offense in targets, catches and receiving yards, leading the team in touchdowns through the air to this point of the season. Andrews’ production has dipped over recent weeks, but a matchup against one of the top run defenses in the NFL will force Lamar Jackson and the passing game into expanded volume on Sunday night.

With Baltimore’s passing attack slated to command a greater workload, the Ravens’ No. 2 receiving threat and top red zone target could be in for a big day against a stout Patriots defense.

The Case For Hunter Henry

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hunter Henry has carved out a notable role in one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses so far this season. New England’s offense enters Week 16 ranked sixth in the league in passing yards and 10th in touchdowns, a ranking Henry has helped build with valuable production this season.

In a crowded receiving group, Henry ranked second among Patriots pass-catchers in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns through the air. He’ll sustain a significant role in the passing game matched up against an inconsistent Ravens pass defense that has remained inconsistent for much of the season.

Entering Week 16, the Ravens ranked just 26th in the NFL in pass defense, facing the fourth-most passing attempts in the league, a trend that projects to continue on Sunday night. Henry makes a compelling case to start matched up against Baltimore’s secondary.

The Final Verdict

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Considering Henry’s volume and production throughout the entirety of the season, I’m going to start him over Andrews, who has struggled to sustain consistent output in a run-heavy Ravens offense. Though Henry is forced to split targets with the likes of Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins, he’s carved out a consistent role and remains a safe target for his second-year signal-caller.

The Ravens defense presents an immensely favorable matchup for Henry, while New England’s defense has shown greater success against the pass throughout the season. Henry offers a safer floor with an elevated ceiling in Week 16.

