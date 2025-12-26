Woody Marks, Justin Herbert, And 3 More Week 17 Bust Candidates

With fantasy football championships on the line in Week 17, every start-sit decision carries massive weight, and one underwhelming performance can be the difference between winning a title or finishing just short. While star power and season-long production often drive confidence, matchup difficulty, recent usage trends, and game environment all play a critical role in determining weekly outcomes. This week presents several situations where normally reliable fantasy options carry more risk than their projections suggest.

Below are the top five potential bust candidates for Week 17, including Woody Marks and Justin Herbert. Each player faces a combination of tough matchups, uncertain workloads, or recent inconsistency that could lead to disappointing fantasy results when it matters most. Fantasy managers should evaluate these risks carefully as they make their final lineup decisions in pursuit of a championship.

Woody Marks - Projected 10.6 Fantasy Points

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Woody Marks missed Week 16 and is expected to return in Week 17, but fantasy managers should temper expectations coming off the injury. There is a strong possibility that Marks sees a reduced workload compared to earlier in the season. From Weeks 10 through 14, he played at least 40 snaps per game and operated as a reliable option in the Texans’ backfield before suffering his Week 15 injury. Given the timing of his return, Houston may opt to ease him back into action rather than immediately restoring his full role.

Further complicating his outlook is the emergence of Jawhar Jordan, who performed well while filling in as the Texans’ lead back. In Week 16, Jordan played a team-high 30 snaps and produced 12 fantasy points on 15 carries for 53 yards, adding five catches for 17 yards. He also impressed the week prior, logging 28 snaps and scoring 13.8 fantasy points on 15 carries for 101 yards, along with two receptions for 17 yards. With Jordan establishing himself as a capable runner and receiver, Marks could face legitimate competition for touches. That risk is amplified by a difficult matchup against the Chargers, who rank 5th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season, making Marks a far less secure option in Week 17.

Ladd McConkey - Projected 10.6 Fantasy Points

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ladd McConkey faces a very tough matchup this week against a Texans defense that has been elite against wide receivers, ranking 2nd in the league in fantasy points allowed to the position. This sets up as a difficult test for McConkey, especially given his recent inconsistency in fantasy production. The Texans have consistently limited wideout efficiency and big plays, which could make it challenging for him to find reliable volume or scoring opportunities.

On the season, McConkey sits at WR28, averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game, but his weekly output has been volatile. He has recorded seven games with fewer than 10 fantasy points, including three of those performances coming in his last five outings. Even more concerning, all three of those recent games resulted in fewer than five fantasy points. With both the matchup and his recent trend working against him, McConkey carries a lower floor than usual and presents a risky fantasy option this week.

Justin Herbert - Projected 14.9 Fantasy Points

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in pregame warmups against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert finds himself in a similar situation to Ladd McConkey this week, as he also draws a difficult matchup against a tough Texans defense. Houston has been equally effective at limiting opposing quarterbacks, ranking among the best in the league and allowing the fewest fantasy points to the position. This defensive strength significantly lowers Herbert’s margin for error and makes this a challenging spot for fantasy production.

Herbert has also struggled with inconsistency in recent weeks, falling short of his fantasy point projections in five of his last six games. With both his recent form and the matchup working against him, the likelihood of a disappointing performance is fairly high. As a result, Herbert profiles as a risky start this week, and fantasy managers should proceed with caution or explore safer alternatives if available.

Michael Wilson - Projected 13.5 Fantasy Points/ Marvin Harrison Jr. -Projected 12.9 Fantasy Points

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals’ top two wide receivers face a difficult matchup in Week 17 against a Bengals defense that has been excellent versus opposing wideouts, ranking 4th in fantasy points allowed to the position this season. This is a challenging spot for both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, especially against a defense that has consistently limited receiver production and explosive plays on the perimeter.

Both receivers have been productive when healthy, with Harrison Jr. averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game and Wilson averaging 12 points per game on the season. However, recent usage adds to the concern. In Week 16, Harrison Jr. saw extremely low volume, finishing with just one catch on three targets for 14 yards and only 2.4 fantasy points. Wilson managed a respectable 13.2 fantasy points, but he did so on only three targets, catching two for 52 yards and a touchdown to salvage his week. With a tough matchup and limited recent volume, both Cardinals wideouts carry elevated bust risk in Week 17.

Jalen Hurts - Projected 20.4 Fantasy Points

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on from the field during a stoppage in play against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts is facing one of his toughest matchups of the season this week, as he travels to Buffalo to take on a physical and disciplined Bills defense in cold-weather conditions. Buffalo has been excellent against the pass all year and currently ranks 5th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Playing on the road in a hostile environment only adds to the difficulty, especially against a defense that limits big plays and forces quarterbacks to be efficient rather than explosive.



Despite the challenging matchup, Hurts has been a reliable fantasy quarterback throughout the season, sitting at QB7 and averaging 19.3 fantasy points per game. His dual-threat ability has provided a solid floor most weeks, but this game presents several red flags that fantasy managers should not ignore. With the Bills’ defensive strength and the potential impact of weather, Hurts could have trouble meeting expectations and may finish below his usual projection, making him a riskier start than normal.

