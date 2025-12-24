Jake Elliott and Michael Badgley Headline Week 17 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit

Christmas Eve is here at last. Needless to say, kickers piled up a lot of points as 18 of 32 managed to hit double digits. However, a closer look still reveals a lot of missed field goals and even extra points.

This was highlighted by Chad Ryland who missed two field goals but still had 15 points for Arizona. Also, even Charlie Smyth of New Orleans had one kick go errant but made five others. He led all kickers with 19 points.

With Thursday night, I mean Christmas, almost here, let us get moving here!

Jake Elliott - Philadelphia Eagles

Elliott has been one of those kickers who typically never gets dropped. 2025 has seen the field goal kicker barely make 70% of his kicks this season (17-24). While he is 7-7 inside of 40 yards, he is only 10-17 from 40+ yards. The Eagles' kicker has missed at least one field goal in four of the previous five weeks. Worse, he missed two against Washington last Saturday.

2020 was Elliott's first subpar year but that seemed to be a blip. Last year, his field goal percentage dropped below 80. This year it almost fell to 70 heading into Week 17. Kickers have been cut for less. Clutch kicks in Super Bowl games and the playoffs only get one so far. Yes, Elliott is 26-27 in the second season.

As Jake Elliott is in a rough patch, a look at the kickers on the market via who the Bills are working out: https://t.co/eMh7MFdIps — Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) December 23, 2025

This has been a brutal year for kickers. Elliott may have been cut anywhere else. It is okay to cut him from your fantasy roster again this week.

Michael Badgley - Buffalo Bills

Injuries have hurt the kicking game in Buffalo. Michael Badgley is the kicker right now but the Bills are trying out other goalies. Badgley went 2 for 3 on field goals last week and it did seem to be a struggle in Cleveland.

Bills HC Sean McDermott said on K Matt Prater that they don't know for sure if he'll be able to play on Sunday. Though McDermott didn't close the door on it, which is an encouraging sign to his potential availability. Michael Badgley was the Bills kicker on Sunday vs. the Browns. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) December 23, 2025

Sitting whomever kicks from Buffalo is probably the right move given how fickle the weather is in Buffalo. Yes, one game, two kickers, no options. Stay away from this Sunday afternoon contest. Look elsewhere for kickers. That is not the only matchup but it is one which has the highest visibility.

Jake Moody - Washington Commanders

Injuries have hurt Jake Moody and the kicking game. The Washington offense is not exactly a threat right now. Even against Philadelphia, it was not pretty. Playing Dallas seems like a good place to consider Moody but see who the quarterback is first.

Besides, Washington cares more about two point conversions than points from their kickers. The Commanders have completely gone backwards and even Moody might be one to stay away from especially if the East Coast weather is still unsettled on Sunday.

Simply, everyone has been warned. Week 17 proves to be a different animal. The weekend after Christmas expects to be quite the exercise in fantasy football patience. Choosing the right kicker might not be quite the 50-50 everyone thinks it is. Also, do not even think about Ben Sauls from the Giants. Maybe sit every kicker from the NFC East at this rate for safety.

