Eagles-Commanders Brawl Breaks Out After Unexpected Two-Point Conversion
Things got ugly late in the Eagles’ 29–18 win over the Commanders on Saturday at Northwest Stadium.
With 4:33 to play, Philadelphia backup running back Tank Bigsby found the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Eagles up 27–10. The game was already out of reach for the Commanders, who turned to third-string quarterback Josh Johnson after Marcus Mariota left the game with an injury in the third quarter.
But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni opted to go for a two-point conversion, and the Eagles succeeded on a Saquon Barkley run through the left side of the offensive line. Pushing and shoving between the two teams ensued after the play, and it quickly turned for the worst.
The fight led to three players getting ejected: Commanders defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, Washington safety Quan Martin and Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen.
It also led to this rather humorous shot by the Fox Sports broadcast depicting four flags and a referee’s hat laying on the gridiron while officials talked things over.
With the win, the Eagles clinched a playoff spot and the NFC East title. They are the first NFC East team to win the division in consecutive years since Philadelphia did so from 2001 to ‘04.