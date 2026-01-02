Travis Kelce, Bucky Irving, And 3 More Week 18 Bust Candidates

Week 18 is one of the most unpredictable weeks of the fantasy football season, where big-name players can quickly turn into costly busts. With several teams already eliminated or locked into playoff seeding, rest, limited snap counts, and conservative game plans become major concerns, especially when paired with difficult defensive matchups that suppress production.

This week’s top five bust candidates embody those risks, highlighted by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who faces a tough matchup, and Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, whose inconsistent workload may cap his upside. Identifying these warning signs in Week 18 is crucial for avoiding disappointment when fantasy titles are on the line.

Travis Kelce - Projected 10.9 Fantasy Points

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after first down during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite ranking as TE3 in fantasy football and averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game, Travis Kelce could be set up for a disappointing Week 18 performance. The Chiefs’ quarterback situation has completely unraveled after season-ending injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew, leaving third-string QB Chris Oladokun to run the offense. That downgrade under center severely limits the reliability and ceiling of Kansas City’s passing attack.

Kelce’s recent production already shows warning signs, as he has scored under 10 fantasy points in four of his last six games, even with better quarterback play. The matchup only worsens the outlook, as the Raiders rank fourth in the NFL against opposing tight ends in fantasy points allowed this season. With retirement speculation swirling and the possibility this could be Kelce’s final NFL game, fantasy managers hoping for a storybook send-off may instead be left with a quiet, underwhelming finish.

Bucky Irving - Projected 14.4 Fantasy Points

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucky Irving currently sits at RB35 in fantasy football, averaging 14.2 points per game, but that number is somewhat misleading due to his early-season usage. After missing a significant portion of the season with a foot injury from Weeks 5–12, Irving has struggled to regain consistent fantasy value since returning to the lineup.

From Weeks 13–17, Irving has delivered a mixed bag of results, posting just two games over 10 fantasy points while falling under that mark three times, averaging only 11.1 points per game across those five contests. His reduced role has been a major factor, as he’s played just 54.4% of running back snaps since his return, down sharply from 70.4% in Weeks 1–4. While the matchup against the Panthers (25th vs opposing RBs) is favorable on paper, Irving’s limited workload significantly caps his ceiling, making him a risky Week 18 fantasy option.

Drake London - Projected 13.2 Fantasy Points

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drake London is currently the WR24 in fantasy football, averaging 16.7 points per game this season. That ranking is impressive considering he has missed five games due to injury (Week 8 and Weeks 12–15). His points-per-game average is actually 8th-best in the entire NFL, highlighting his high ceiling when healthy.

However, London appears to still be dealing with a knee issue, as he has been limited in practice this week. Upon his return from injury in Weeks 16 and 17, he underperformed, scoring just 5.7 points on 3 catches for 27 yards in Week 16 and 1.4 points on 1 catch for 4 yards in Week 17. In Week 18, he faces the Saints in a meaningless game; they rank 10th against opposing wide receivers in fantasy this season, making London a risky play.

Ashton Jeanty - Projected 16.2 Fantasy Points

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty ranks as RB13 this season, averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game, but his rookie year has been inconsistent. He’s topped double-digit fantasy points nine times while falling short in seven games, making him a volatile weekly option.

That inconsistency has been especially evident over the last four weeks. Jeanty scored 5.8 points in Week 14 against Denver and 8.2 in Week 15 versus Philadelphia before erupting for 31.8 points in Week 16 against Houston. That spike was fueled by a 60-yard receiving touchdown, a season-high 24 carries, 128 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns production that looks more like an outlier than a trend. He followed it up with just 9.3 points in Week 17 against the Giants.

In Week 18, Jeanty faces a difficult matchup against Kansas City, who rank sixth in fantasy points allowed to running backs. With the Raiders potentially limiting his workload to protect his long-term health, Jeanty profiles as a risky RB2 or flex play rather than a reliable starter.

Dak Prescott - Projected 19.9 Fantasy Points

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is the QB5 in fantasy football, averaging 19.6 points per game, and has been a reliable performer all season. He faces a favorable Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants, who rank 27th against opposing quarterbacks.

However, with the Cowboys eliminated from playoff contention, there’s a real possibility they could rest Prescott to protect his long-term health. Despite the matchup, this makes him a risky play and a potential bust in Week 18.

