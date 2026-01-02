Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and the Stars at Risk of Early Benching in Week 18

As Week 18 approaches, fantasy managers should be cautious of players who either have nothing left to play for or are already locked into playoff positioning. With the regular season winding down, coaches often rest key starters to protect them for the playoffs or future seasons.



Stars like Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen could see limited snaps or be rested entirely, creating potential headaches for fantasy lineups. Knowing which players might sit early can give managers a crucial edge when setting their Week 18 rosters.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott has been a fantasy football stud this season, currently ranking as QB5 and averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game. However, it hasn’t been the season the Dallas Cowboys were hoping for, as they sit at 7-8-1 and are out of playoff contention.

In Week 18, the Cowboys face the struggling New York Giants, who are 3-13, and Dallas could look to give Prescott an early exit in a meaningless final game. Fantasy managers should be aware of this risk when setting their Week 18 lineups.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with helmet on his shoulder walks off the field after the failed two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Josh Allen one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is also the No. 1 QB in fantasy football, averaging 22.8 points per game and scoring 364.6 total fantasy points this season.

The Buffalo Bills are currently the 7th and final playoff team and cannot move higher than the 5th seed. In Week 18, they face the New York Jets game, which they should win with or without Allen, so the team could choose to rest him to preserve him for the playoffs. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation when setting their Week 18 lineups.

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs is currently RB12 in fantasy football, averaging 15.8 points per game. He got off to an incredible start this season, scoring double-digit fantasy points in 12 of his first 13 games.

The Green Bay Packers are locked into the 7th seed in the playoffs with no chance to move higher. With Jacobs dealing with ankle and knee injuries over the past few games, the Packers could choose to rest him in Week 18 to prepare for their first-round playoff matchup. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely when setting their Week 18 lineups.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ladd McConkey has had a solid season for the Los Angeles Chargers, ranking as WR27 and averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game. He has established himself as the Chargers’ clear WR1 and a key offensive weapon.

With Los Angeles currently locked into the 6th seed in the playoffs and unable to finish any higher than 5th, the team could choose to rest their top playmaker in Week 18 to preserve him for a deep playoff run. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on McConkey when setting their Week 18 lineups.

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown has been a top fantasy football wide receiver this season, ranking as the 9th-best WR and averaging 14.7 points per game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are no longer in contention for a first-round bye and have locked into either the second or third seed in the NFL playoffs. As a result, they have chosen to rest their starters for their Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles, aiming to defend their Super Bowl title, believe this approach will help preserve their key players for the postseason.

