Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and the Stars at Risk of Early Benching in Week 18
As Week 18 approaches, fantasy managers should be cautious of players who either have nothing left to play for or are already locked into playoff positioning. With the regular season winding down, coaches often rest key starters to protect them for the playoffs or future seasons.
Stars like Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen could see limited snaps or be rested entirely, creating potential headaches for fantasy lineups. Knowing which players might sit early can give managers a crucial edge when setting their Week 18 rosters.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been a fantasy football stud this season, currently ranking as QB5 and averaging 19.6 fantasy points per game. However, it hasn’t been the season the Dallas Cowboys were hoping for, as they sit at 7-8-1 and are out of playoff contention.
In Week 18, the Cowboys face the struggling New York Giants, who are 3-13, and Dallas could look to give Prescott an early exit in a meaningless final game. Fantasy managers should be aware of this risk when setting their Week 18 lineups.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
Not only is Josh Allen one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is also the No. 1 QB in fantasy football, averaging 22.8 points per game and scoring 364.6 total fantasy points this season.
The Buffalo Bills are currently the 7th and final playoff team and cannot move higher than the 5th seed. In Week 18, they face the New York Jets game, which they should win with or without Allen, so the team could choose to rest him to preserve him for the playoffs. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation when setting their Week 18 lineups.
Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs is currently RB12 in fantasy football, averaging 15.8 points per game. He got off to an incredible start this season, scoring double-digit fantasy points in 12 of his first 13 games.
The Green Bay Packers are locked into the 7th seed in the playoffs with no chance to move higher. With Jacobs dealing with ankle and knee injuries over the past few games, the Packers could choose to rest him in Week 18 to prepare for their first-round playoff matchup. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely when setting their Week 18 lineups.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey has had a solid season for the Los Angeles Chargers, ranking as WR27 and averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game. He has established himself as the Chargers’ clear WR1 and a key offensive weapon.
With Los Angeles currently locked into the 6th seed in the playoffs and unable to finish any higher than 5th, the team could choose to rest their top playmaker in Week 18 to preserve him for a deep playoff run. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on McConkey when setting their Week 18 lineups.
Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown has been a top fantasy football wide receiver this season, ranking as the 9th-best WR and averaging 14.7 points per game.
The Philadelphia Eagles are no longer in contention for a first-round bye and have locked into either the second or third seed in the NFL playoffs. As a result, they have chosen to rest their starters for their Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Eagles, aiming to defend their Super Bowl title, believe this approach will help preserve their key players for the postseason.
Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.