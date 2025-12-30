Chris Boswell and Jake Bates Among Week 18 Fantasy Football Kickers to Sit

2025 is almost over and yes this is the final week of the NFL regular season. Like any other position this week, there will be several kickers getting the week off so they can prepare for the playoffs. No one wants to get hurt in a meaningless game.

There have been several notable final week injuries which have ruined the playoff dreams of quite a few teams.

With 2026 just a couple of days away, it is time to get things into gear for the upcoming weekend.

Chris Boswell - Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh does not have the greatest offense and their defense is not always consistent either. Unfortunately, Chris Boswell is often a casualty. The kicker enjoyed a renaissance last year but the offense in 2025 has not stalled out enough to increase the field goal attempts. Boswell has attempted 14 fewer field goals compared to 2024.

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football to close out the regular season. Now, the winner goes to the playoffs. The loser just goes and stays home. So, there have been a few issues with the footing at Acrisure Stadium. With so much on the line, can Boswell come through in the clutch?

Boswell has missed field goal attempts in each of the last two weeks. It may not be a big deal to some but if the chances are fewer then every kick counts. The weather forecast should be decent in Pittsburgh but temperatures will be around freezing. Honestly, it could make the turf a little muddy and slick.

There are better options which will kick in a climate controlled setting this weekend.

Jake Bates - Detroit Lions

It could be a long Sunday for the Detroit Lions as they close out the 2025 season. Detroit had so much potential but now stand at .500 and could finish below .500 after their road game in Chicago. One of the players who has been less than consistent is Jake Bates. Bates has missed a half dozen field goal attempts but does have 53 extra points made out of 55 attempts.

Unfortunately, the past few weeks have not been kind to Detroit, the offense, or Bates for that matter. Two field goals and four extra points is not exactly ideal down the fantasy football stretch.

The problem is that Detroit offense has malfunctioned at the worst time. Does anyone think Detroit is magically going to score 30-40+ points on Sunday? That is doubful. The Lions are a different animal on the road in 2025 going 3-5 away from home. Over the second half, the higher octane offense has slowed down too many times.

Again, there are higher point output games to ponder which means Bates is not exactly at the top of most projections.

Brandon McManus - Green Bay Packers

With the offense and most starters resting, one has to wonder how much action McManus will see. Green Bay goes up to Minnesota on Sunday and the Vikings want to finish above .500 badly after how far the season went sideways. Think about it. Minnesota was 4-8 at one point. Meanwhile, Green Bay will still limp into the playoffs as the seventh seed.

Therefore, it will not matter as far as the offense is concerned. Usually, these lackluster games produce lackluster results. Yes. McManus has made 12 consecutive field goal attempts but how many opportunities will there be if the team does not field a full lineup.

The Packers won't be at full force in Week 18 as they are already planning on resting up for the playoffs. https://t.co/ADKuxXNtd6 — Packers Nation (@PackersNationCP) December 28, 2025

With that much uncertainty, again the wisest move may be to again find teams and kickers that will have something to play for.

