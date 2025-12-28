AFC North Title Will Come Down to Steelers–Ravens Matchup in Week 18
The Steelers could’ve clinched the AFC North title on Sunday if they would’ve beaten the Browns. However, Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland squad held Pittsburgh to just six points to win 13–6. Since the Ravens won 41–24 over the Packers on Saturday night, the Ravens and Steelers now are battling for division crown and playoff spot heading into Week 18. The Ravens’ prayers were heard.
To make a storybook ending, the Steelers will host the Ravens next weekend. Everything will be on the line for both teams in that game. It will be the first time in this storied rivalry that a playoff bid has come between them in the final week of the season, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported. This is only the second time the AFC North title has been decided in the final game of the season with the only other occurrence happening in 2014 between the Steelers and Bengals.
In recent weeks, the Steelers have held onto the AFC North lead as they already beat the Ravens earlier this month.
The big question for the Ravens heading into the final game of the regular season, though, is whether Lamar Jackson will be able to play or not. He did not play in Saturday night’s dominant win as he continues to deal with a back contusion that kept him out all week. This could be a long-term problem for Baltimore if it makes the playoffs.
The Steelers will still be without DK Metcalf as he’s suspended for the final two games after having an intense fan altercation last week during a win over the Lions. He was definitely missed on the field during Sunday's loss to the Browns.