Mitchell Trubisky, Tanner McKee Headline Backup Quarterbacks With Upside in Week 18

In Week 18, there are a lot of teams that will rest their stars because they have nothing to play for and want to keep them healthy either for next season or a playoff run. The most commonly rested players are the quarterbacks because they are generally the centerpiece of a team's offense. However, value can be found for fantasy owners in their backups during the final week of the season. These are quarterbacks who could be DFS gold in Week 18.

Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

It would be surprising to see Josh Allen play this week with the Buffalo Bills locked into a Wild Card spot and having very little to play for. Now that we know he is dealing with a minor foot injury, it would almost be malpractice if they put him out there for no reason and he suffered further injury a week before the playoffs start.

Trubisky is a solid backup and has upside thanks to his strong arm and mobility. However, if he were in a tough matchup, we would still have little faith in him. That will not be the case this week against a horrific New York Jets defense. Their defense continues to decline, and they are now allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The Bills' backups are more than enough to dismantle the lowly Jets.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks for a receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

According to multiple reports, the Eagles are expected to rest Jalen Hurts along with other stars this week. McKee will be a cheap DFS option with plenty of upside, even if he's working with Jahan Dotson as his WR1. He should take full advantage of his matchup with the Washington Commanders, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. We are willing to plug him in this week and roll the dice, thanks to the great matchup.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay has traditionally rested his starters in Week 18 when they have little to play for. We don't expect an aging Matthew Stafford to play much this week. Garoppolo is a strong backup with proven fantasy value. This week, he has a great matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense devastated by injuries. We'd expect the Rams offense to have a great game, even with their backups in this game.

