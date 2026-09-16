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Week 2 Fantasy Football Players to Avoid Starting: Drake London Among Risky Options

With matchups, player usage, injuries and offensive roles all coming into focus, these are the players fantasy managers should think twice about starting this week.
Daniel Outerbridge|
Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Atlanta Falcons

Week 1 in the NFL generates huge overreactions, leaving fantasy managers prone to falling for unsustainable usage spikes or benching studs who simply hit an opening-week speedbump. Ahead of Week 2, here are the players who warrant serious caution in Week 2 starting lineups.

Mike Gesicki, TE/ Cincinnati Bengals

The Week 1 Illusion: 5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD.

The Reality Check Metric: 32.8% Snap Share (21 of 64 offensive snaps).

The Verdict: Gesicki's efficiency was astronomical on minimal field time. Tight ends who run a route on fewer than half of their team's dropbacks are touchdown-dependent lottery tickets. Facing a stiff Houston Texans defense in Week 2, expecting a repeat performance without a massive jump in snap volume is a losing bet.

Kendrick Bourne, WR/ Arizona Cardinals

The Week 1 Illusion: 8 catches on 8 targets for 75 yards.

The Reality Check Metric: WR3 Route Participation (logged fewer snaps than both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson).

The Verdict: Waiver wire managers rushed to claim Bourne after his 100% catch-rate outing. His snap footprint reflects a rotational role rather than a focal point. Down-field priority still belongs ton the perimeter starters, making Bourne's high target rate unsustainable once defenses adapt.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/ Arizona Cardinals

The Week 1 Reality: 1 reception, 33 yards.

The Underlying Metric: Seattle Shadow Matchup (Week 2 vs. Seattle secondary).

The Verdict: Do not drop him, but do not consider him an unbenchable WR1 this week. Harrison Jr.'s quiet opener showcased a lack of rhythm in target design, and facing Seattle's stingy, ball-hawking perimeter defense yields a low floor. If you have a high-volume WR2 with a cleaner matchup, benching MHJ for one week is a defensible tactical play.

Drake London, WR/ Atlanta Falcons

The Week 1 Reality: Subdued target share and inefficient volume.

The Underlying Metric: Quarterback Volatility Index (Atlanta forced to start Cooper Rush due to injury).

The Verdict: London's ceiling is capped by short-term offensive instability under center. With Atlanta adjusting its passing tree to accommodate a backup quarterback, high-value targets down the field naturally decline. Treat London as a risky FLEX rather than a set-it-and-forget-it WR2.

Marshawn Lloyd, RB/ Green Bay Packers

The Week 1 Reality: Touch-limited rotational work.

The Underlying Metric: Backfield Loom Factor (Impending return of Josh Jacobs)

The Verdict: Lloyd failed to command a clear workhorse share even with room to operate. With Josh Jacobs nearing a return to lead-back touches, Lloyd's ceiling drops dramatically. Starting him in Week 2 requires a touchdown to break even.

Jordan Addison, WR/ Minnesota Vikings

The Week 1 Reality: Low target depth and low volume.

The Underlying Metric: Target Hierarchy Vacuum (Developing pass-game distribution).

The Verdict: Addison remains secondary in Minnesota's passing progression behind elite target-earners. Until the Vikings establish a higher passing volume or design more first-read looks his way, Addison is an volatile, touchdown-reliant option who belongs on the bench in standard formats.

Trust the Trends, Not the Anomalies

Before locked-in lineups lock you into regret on Sunday, take a hard look at underlying metrics rather than box score totals.

Snap counts over stat lines: If a player isn't on the field for at least 60-70% of snaps, their ceiling is capped.

Quarterback stability over target projection: Backup QB situations directly compress downfield potential for perimeter playmakers.

Role security over waiver hype: Target distributions regress quickly once defenses adjust.

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Daniel Outerbridge
DANIEL OUTERBRIDGE

Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.

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