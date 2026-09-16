Week 2 Fantasy Football Players to Avoid Starting: Drake London Among Risky Options

Week 1 in the NFL generates huge overreactions, leaving fantasy managers prone to falling for unsustainable usage spikes or benching studs who simply hit an opening-week speedbump. Ahead of Week 2, here are the players who warrant serious caution in Week 2 starting lineups.

Mike Gesicki, TE/ Cincinnati Bengals

The Week 1 Illusion: 5 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD.

The Reality Check Metric: 32.8% Snap Share (21 of 64 offensive snaps).

Mike Gesicki Back on Fantasy Radar After Big Week 1 https://t.co/NKjsjQYDGB — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 14, 2026

The Verdict: Gesicki's efficiency was astronomical on minimal field time. Tight ends who run a route on fewer than half of their team's dropbacks are touchdown-dependent lottery tickets. Facing a stiff Houston Texans defense in Week 2, expecting a repeat performance without a massive jump in snap volume is a losing bet.

Kendrick Bourne, WR/ Arizona Cardinals

The Week 1 Illusion: 8 catches on 8 targets for 75 yards.

The Reality Check Metric: WR3 Route Participation (logged fewer snaps than both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson).

Kendrick Bourne — Zero chance he ever becomes a consistent starter for you. At best the 4th receiving option on a bad offense. Don’t let Week 1 fool you. pic.twitter.com/HKGLFXyPCz — Chris Degz (@ChrisDegz) September 15, 2026

The Verdict: Waiver wire managers rushed to claim Bourne after his 100% catch-rate outing. His snap footprint reflects a rotational role rather than a focal point. Down-field priority still belongs ton the perimeter starters, making Bourne's high target rate unsustainable once defenses adapt.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/ Arizona Cardinals

The Week 1 Reality: 1 reception, 33 yards.

The Underlying Metric: Seattle Shadow Matchup (Week 2 vs. Seattle secondary).

For anyone wondering who the Cardinals’ WR1 is 👇🏼



Week 1 1st read target shares:

Trey McBride - 41% (11 targets)

MICHAEL WILSON - 26% (7)

Kendrick Bourne - 22% (6)

Marvin Harrison Jr. - 7% (2) pic.twitter.com/oFWtrfrigM — FANTASY UMPIRE (@FantasyUmpire) September 16, 2026

The Verdict: Do not drop him, but do not consider him an unbenchable WR1 this week. Harrison Jr.'s quiet opener showcased a lack of rhythm in target design, and facing Seattle's stingy, ball-hawking perimeter defense yields a low floor. If you have a high-volume WR2 with a cleaner matchup, benching MHJ for one week is a defensible tactical play.

Drake London, WR/ Atlanta Falcons

The Week 1 Reality: Subdued target share and inefficient volume.

The Underlying Metric: Quarterback Volatility Index (Atlanta forced to start Cooper Rush due to injury).

Panic: Drake London❌



Scored just 5.5 points and looked terrible as a whole



Guy is very inconsistent and the supporting cast is even worse



Plus I can’t trust these QBs



He’s not a Top 20 WR anymore🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g8yz1HPWG7 — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) September 15, 2026

The Verdict: London's ceiling is capped by short-term offensive instability under center. With Atlanta adjusting its passing tree to accommodate a backup quarterback, high-value targets down the field naturally decline. Treat London as a risky FLEX rather than a set-it-and-forget-it WR2.

Marshawn Lloyd, RB/ Green Bay Packers

The Week 1 Reality: Touch-limited rotational work.

The Underlying Metric: Backfield Loom Factor (Impending return of Josh Jacobs)

Where do you stand on Marshawn Lloyd? pic.twitter.com/wXGCDFTwGy — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) September 15, 2026

The Verdict: Lloyd failed to command a clear workhorse share even with room to operate. With Josh Jacobs nearing a return to lead-back touches, Lloyd's ceiling drops dramatically. Starting him in Week 2 requires a touchdown to break even.

Jordan Addison, WR/ Minnesota Vikings

The Week 1 Reality: Low target depth and low volume.

The Underlying Metric: Target Hierarchy Vacuum (Developing pass-game distribution).

Caught up with #Vikings WR Jordan Addison postgame last night. Thought his reaction to not having a catch was spot-on: pic.twitter.com/FPSkCUVksP — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 14, 2026

The Verdict: Addison remains secondary in Minnesota's passing progression behind elite target-earners. Until the Vikings establish a higher passing volume or design more first-read looks his way, Addison is an volatile, touchdown-reliant option who belongs on the bench in standard formats.

Trust the Trends, Not the Anomalies

Before locked-in lineups lock you into regret on Sunday, take a hard look at underlying metrics rather than box score totals.

Snap counts over stat lines: If a player isn't on the field for at least 60-70% of snaps, their ceiling is capped.

Quarterback stability over target projection: Backup QB situations directly compress downfield potential for perimeter playmakers.

Role security over waiver hype: Target distributions regress quickly once defenses adjust.