Dylan Sampson And 3 More Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Running Backs To Target
While your waiver wire was probably opened up prior to Week 1, this week we have our first real waiver wire of the season. Things change quickly in the NFL, and you have to adjust on the fly. No position is more volatile than the running backs, which is why the waiver wire is key when it comes to keeping a solid stable of rushers. These are the running back waiver pickups for Week 2.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson is going to be the top running back on the waiver wire this week. He doubled up Jerome Ford in carries, 12 to 6, which is good because he established himself as the top runner in the backfield ahead of Ford; however, it's his eight receptions on eight targets for 64 yards that have the fantasy world buzzing. It's his receiving work that should give him some long-term stability.
With Quinshon Judkins expected to debut as soon as Week 2, the Browns have a volatile backfield that could easily skew heavily towards Judkins over the next few weeks after he acclimates himself to the league. This performance leaves the door wide open for Sampson to serve as the pass-catcher while Judkins handles the early-down duties. At Ohio State, Judkins had TreVeyon Henderson in the same backfield, so he's the less established pass-catcher of these two rookies.
Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
Charbonnet both out-carried and outperformed Kenneth Walker II in Week 1. While Walker handled just 10 carries that he took for 20 yards, Charbonnet rushed 12 times for 47 yards and a touchdown. Walker did see three targets while Charbonnet didn't see any, but he only turned his targets into four yards. There is a chance that Charbonnet is taking over as the top running back in Seattle as they transition away from Walker, who is likely to be gone next season.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
While it makes all the sense in the world to not overwork your 30-year-old, oft-injured running back, it was still surprising to see Benson get as much work as he did next to James Conner in Week 1. Benson was also much more efficient than Conner. Conner carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards, while Benson ran it eight times for 69 yards, including a long 52-yard run. On top of that, he did more with one target, turning it into six yards, than Conner, who caught all four of his targets for just five yards. Not only has Benson established himself as the clear handcuff in Arizona, but he could also have some standalone value.
Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson was a non-factor in the Steelers' backfield in Week 1. He carried the ball just one time for -2 yards. That left the door open for Gainwell to run alongside Jaylen Warren with seven carries to Warren's 11. While Gainwell only rushed for 19 yards, it looks like he will have a significant role in the Steelers' offense for at least the immediate future. Gainwell was also targeted four times, while Warren only saw two targets.