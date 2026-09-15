Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Sit Featuring Kyle Pitts & Mark Andrews

Week 1 is officially in the books, and after a historically high-scoring opening week across the NFL, there were plenty of notable tight end performances. Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert, and Dalton Kincaid came out firing and appear to have established themselves as must-start options for the time being.

On the other hand, several heavily rostered tight ends delivered disappointing fantasy performances, including Colston Loveland, George Kittle, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Harold Fannin Jr. With Week 2 on the horizon, here are three tight ends I think fantasy managers should keep on the bench.

And if you are looking for any one-week replacements, check out our Week 2 Must-Start Tight Ends!

Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

If you’ve rostered Kyle Pitts over the past five or six seasons, a disappointing performance like his Week 1 outing is, unfortunately, nothing new. While he has produced occasional breakout performances—and those have seemed to come more frequently in recent years—the inconsistency remains a concern for fantasy managers.

That said, Pitts deserves some benefit of the doubt this time around. The Falcons were forced to turn to third-string quarterback Cooper Rush in Week 1, which certainly didn’t help the offense find a rhythm. Heading into Week 2, Atlanta could once again turn to Rush, or potentially welcome back Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa.

Regardless of who takes the snaps, the uncertainty at quarterback makes it difficult to trust that Pitts will suddenly develop better chemistry with his passer and deliver the type of performance fantasy managers are hoping for this week.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson should have a safer floor than his dud performance Week 1 against the New York Giants. But I don’t see his ceiling being very high week to week. The Cowboys offense looks like it will rely heavily on CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams, with Ferguson as the third or fourth option. Aside from Javonte Williams, it’s a get-right week for their main two receivers after the Giants kept the Cowboys offense off of the field for most of the game.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews once again established himself as Baltimore’s clear starting tight end following Isaiah Likely’s departure, but his Week 1 production was hardly encouraging. He finished with four catches for 49 yards in a game where Lamar Jackson threw for 324 yards and the Ravens scored 41 points.

Andrews should provide a relatively safe floor, particularly if Zay Flowers is unable to play in Week 2. However, Flowers missed the entire second half against Indianapolis, and Andrews still failed to capitalize on the additional opportunity. The good news is that Flowers’ injury does not currently appear to be serious, and he could avoid missing any time.

With Flowers potentially back, Derrick Henry continuing to look like he’s in his prime, and Lamar remaining a major threat with his legs, there are simply too many mouths to feed in Baltimore’s offense. Andrews should have a usable floor, but there are tight ends with a higher weekly ceiling and more consistent opportunity who are easier to trust in Week 2.