Dallas Goedert Leads Fantasy Football Best Options to Start at Tight End in Week 2

Chasing last week's touchdown standard in fantasy football is a fool's errand, especially at the tight end position. Week 1 box scores lie, but route participation, air-yard shares, and target volume don't. If you want to win Week 2, look past who found the end zone and focus on who was actually on the field. Here are five usage-proven tight ends you can lock into your lineups with total confidence.

The Blueprint for Week 2 Success

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

The Metric That Matters: 82% Route Participation & 2-Red Zone Touchdown Receptions

The Week 2 Matchup: @ Tennessee Titans

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goedert confirmed in Week 1 that his red-zone role is locked in, taking in four receptions for 77 yards and two scores. In Week 2, the Eagles travel to take on a Titans defense that frequently relies on single-high coverage. Tennessee's scheme leaves intermediate crossing routes exposed against physically imposing tight ends. Goedert's high route participation and priority looks inside the 20 gives him an elite floor and ceiling to attack the Titans' linebackers over the middle.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

The Metric That Matters: 85% Snap Share & High-Intermediate Target Depth

The Week 2 Matchup: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) takes the field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelce demonstrated in Week 1 that his explosive chunk-play potential remains intact, turning three catches into 71 yards highlighted by a 59-yard gain. He gets a prime matchup in Week 2 against a Colts' defense that habitually runs Cover 3 and Cover 4 zone. Zone coverage plays directly into Kelce's superpower, which is finding open soft spots in the coverage intermediate zone. Expect Patrick Mahomes to lean on Kelce to dissect Indy's secondary all game long.

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

The Metric That Matters: 100% Catch Rate (8 Targets, 8 Catches) & 27.8 PPR Points

The Week 2 Matchup: @ Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) throws the football in the air after scoring a touchdown during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Likely put on a clinic in Week 1, pacing all fantasy tight ends with 8 receptions for 78 yards and multiple scores on a flawless target conversion rate. Heading into a Week 2 primetime matchup against the Rams, Likely is primed to keep rolling. The Rams' aggressive pass rush generates fast pressure off the edge, forcing quarterbacks into rapid release decisions. Jaxson Dart and company won't have to worry about Myles Garrett coming off the edge due to him being placed on injured reserve. Expect the Giants to use Likely as the primary safety valve in space, allowing his elite YAC (yards after catch) abilities to turn short dump-offs into explosive gains downfield.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

The Metric That Matters: 73% Snap Rate (Career High) & 26.0 Yards Per Catch

The Week 2 Matchup: vs. Detroit Lions

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the game at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kincaid exploded in Week 1, leading the Bills with 130 receiving yards on five catches. In Week 2, Buffalo hosts the Lions in what projects to be one of the highest-scoring shootouts on the slate. Detroit's defense plays aggressive man-to-man coverage and sells out to stop the run, leaving their safeties isolated against seam threats. With Josh Allen dialed in downfield and Kincaid running a career-high snap rate, Kincaid holds one of the highest ceilings at the position.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

The Metric That Matters: 100% Catch Rate & 75%+ Inline/Slot Route Alignment

The Week 2 Matchup: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (28) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry caught every single ball thrown his way in Week 1 while maintaining a steady intermediate route footprint. In Week 2, the Pats hosts a physical Steelers defense. Pittsburgh's pass rush brings pressure off the edge, creating quick throw scenarios down the middle of the field. Henry's heavy alignment in the slot and inline positions makes him the ideal high-percentage outlet, providing a steady PPR target floor.

Week 2 Tight End Strategy

Don't panic over one week of low yardage totals, and don't fall for a two-catch, two-touchdown fluke. When setting your tight end spot, target the volume, trust the route percentages, and let the underlying usage carry your fantasy team to a Week 2 victory.