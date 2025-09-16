Ravens, Lions, And More Defenses to Sit for Week 3 Fantasy Football
After the first two weeks, there are still plenty of overreactions to be had. Unfortunately, there is a high-profile matchup that may make fantasy owners sit both defenses in the Monday night matchup. Baltimore and Detroit could be a game that easily lights up the scoreboard.
One of the many things we have learned from the first two weeks is to expect a dash of unexpected. The New York Jets gave up 30+ points in two home games and now go on the road to Tampa Bay in Week 3.
Now, let us examine the why and those aforementioned defenses.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Defenses To Sit
Detroit Lions (@ Baltimore Ravens)
The Detroit Lions were feared to regress this season. WIth Ben Johnson leaving for Chicago and teams gettting a chance to analyze their weaknesses, it felt inevitable. However, the defense may be more vulnerable compared to the offense. Even in the rout against Chicago, the Bears had their fair share of opportunities to pile up points.
Yes, the Chicago defense was putrid but the Bears did gain 134 yards on 27 carries. Another factor to consider is the wrath of Derrick Henry. Henry had one of his worst performances in Week 2 with 23 yards on 11 carries. On the Monday night stage, Henry and the Ravens are going to want to run and run often.
One potential nugget is Branch but Detroit's defense faces a stern test against a Baltimore team which has scored 81 points. The high-octane Ravens should thrive on national television.
Baltimore Ravens (vs. Detroit Lions)
If it feels like the two teams are mirror images of each others, they really are not. The overall appearance is there. However, the Ravens are more run fist and the Lions thrive on their up-tempo passing attack. Look at what the Buffalo Bills did to Baltimore in Week 1. Aside from the comeback, the Ravens' pass defense gave up 394 yards.
Baltimore also lucked out a bit scoring 41 points on only 242 yards of offense. Part of that was the two Cleveland turnovers and part of it was just the Browns. Keep in mind, the urgency of this football game. Both the Lions and Ravens are 1-1 looking up in their divisions. A victory keeps things in reach and shows the victor they can play in these big time games.
Then, there is this. If Baltimore had enough issues with pass defense, the Van Noy injury is huge. The likelihood of 30+ points scored by the Lions and Ravens is high.
New York Jets (@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Aaron Glenn has his work cut out for him. Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers was one thing. However, getting humbled by the Buffalo Bills was another. The former defensive standout has his biggest problems on defense. Yes, the Jets appear grounded on defense allowing 64 points in two home losses.
The New York Jets can be run on and that is clear. Buffalo stampeded for 224 yards on 43 carries. Two 40+ yard runs illustrated the missed tackles that plague the Jets defense. Bucky Irving and Tampa Bay must be raring to go at this point.
Going into Week 2, the Jets defense was ranked 25th and that was being optimistic. Until the culture changes, they are worth a sit even more than their co-habitants at MetLife (New York Giants).