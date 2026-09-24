Week 3 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: MarShawn Lloyd vs. RJ Harvey

Two RBs in the 2026 NFL season whose fantasy football values have been hard to read because they are in committee RB systems are Green Bay Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd and Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start and sit between the two in Week 3 in fantasy.

RJ Harvey

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, but he is trending to come back in Week 3. If he does return, he will face the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a strong showing against the New York Giants.

The Rams so far in 2026 are allowing the 19th fewest rushing yards per game, 113.0. Last Week against the Giants, they did shut down the run well. They held New York’s RB1, Cam Skattebo, to just 36 rushing yards on 12 carries. There is a wrinkle in their defense that stands out, especially in Harvey’s sake for fantasy in Week 3.

In their two games, the Rams have allowed four or more receptions to an RB in each game. Sakttebo had four receptions for 19 yards, and RB1 for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 had five receptions for 20 yards. Harvey is the Broncos' designated pass-catching RB. In Week 1, the bulk of his fantasy production came from receptions. He had three rushes for 18 yards and four receptions for 23 yards.

Harvey, if he does suit up in Week 3, should also see a rise in snaps overall with Denver’s RB3, Jonah Coleman, missing the game with a sprained ankle.

MarShawn Lloyd

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fantasy outlook for Lloyd got even worse in Week 3. Instead of just two RBs seeing the field, the Packers went to a mix of three–Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson.

Overall, in the game, Lloyd still had the most fantasy points out of the three RBs, logging six carries for 20 yards and two receptions for six yards and a TD. He did leave the game on a poor note, making his outlook for Week 3 even worse. He had a fumble early in the fourth quarter and did not log a carry or a catch after the fact.

In Week 3, the Packers will have an early start, taking on the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons' defense overall has been bad to start the 2026 season, but their run game has been one of their few bright spots. They currently are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 63.0. In Week 2, Carolina Panthers RB1 did have a solid outing against them, logging 12 carries for 53 yards and two receptions for 11 yards and a TD. He finished as RB10 for the week in PPR fantasy formats.

Lloyd will likely not get the volume to put forth close to the production that Hubbard had. In Week 2, Lloyd played in just 27% of snaps. Johnson also played in 27% of snaps, and Brooks played in 46% of snaps. Lloyd saw a big drop-off in his snap share in Week 1, when he played in 44% of snaps.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Lloyd and Harvey in Week 3 in fantasy football, Harvey should start, and Lloyd should sit.

Harvey has a clearer path to fantasy production, and he will be utilized a good amount with Coleman out. Lloyd has an unideal matchup, and unlike Harvey, his usage should see a drop from the last time he was on the field, making him the clear sit in this debate.