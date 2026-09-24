Week 3 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Terry McLaurin vs. Stefon Diggs

In Week 3, the Washington Commanders face the toughest test of their young season: A duel with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks who currently sit at 2-0 and own the best pass defense in the NFL.

Making matters worse, Washington will be without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the 25-year-old gunslinger dislocated his left elbow during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

What are the fantasy ramifications? Beyond the obvious no Daniels for a while? If you’ve got Stefon Diggs or Terry McLaurin, the Commanders’ top-two wide receivers, and you’re deciding who deserves a start in Week 3, we’ve got an answer. And the data to support it.

Arguments for Diggs

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) catches a four-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Jayden Daniels (not pictured) against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Stefon Diggs signed with the Washington Commanders, he claimed that he’d be the best number two receiving option on all 32 NFL teams. If the start to the 2026 campaign is any indication, he might be selling himself short.

Diggs is showing glimpses of his elite, former Pro Bowl self, leading the Commanders in all four major receiving categories: receptions (9), targets (15), yards (102), and touchdowns (3). That includes a 20-yard TD hookup with Marcus Mariota in the second half versus Dallas.

The Seahawks' disciplined, physical secondary could give Diggs fits, as it does most wideouts attempting to generate offense. That said, Seattle does play the third most zone in the league, and Diggs has been thrown to at the 5th highest clip among wide receivers against zone defenses this year, according to PFF .

Arguments for McLaurin

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McLaurin and Mariota are far from strangers. In 2025, M&M (new nickname alert) played six games together, and connected on a touchdown in three of them. It’s a small sample size, sure, but a 50% TD rate is nothing to sneeze at. Over the course of a 17-game season, that would equate to 8.5 end zone trips.

There’s also McLaurin’s volume to consider. He sits in the top-15 among pass catchers in pass snaps (75) and route runs (69), according to PFF . Meanwhile, Diggs ranks 44th and 55th in those categories respectively.

The bug in the punch bowl of McLaurin’s 2026 numbers becomes glaring when you look at his catch rate. 30.8%, four receptions on 13 targets, the lowest among qualified receivers in the league. And it hasn’t exactly been his quarterback’s fault. Jayden Daniels’ bad throw percentage ranks 20th, solidly in the lower half of the league.

Final Verdict

Given McLaurin’s history with Mariota, leaning into experience and comfortability might make the most sense. McLaurin’s frequent presence in offensive coordinator David Blough’s schemes is also a solid argument for rolling the dice on him.

That said, we’re following the hot hands. Diggs is performing at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, no matter who’s in the game at quarterback, and his play style matches up better against the Seahawks. McLaurin is unreliable right now, and the reasons as to why aren’t clear.

So, we’re giving the edge to Diggs. Of course, Seattle’s defense could run roughshod over the Commanders' passing attack, rendering both of these options moot.