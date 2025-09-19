Fantasy Sports

Week 3 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Troy Franklin Vs. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs vs. Troy Franklin is a tough Week 3 fantasy football start/sit call—here’s the matchup analysis and expert projection to guide your decision.

Shawn Childs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Managing and timing wide receivers in fantasy football is a minefield of missed points. My company line in the fantasy market is to eliminate as many lineup positions each week, which happens with a winning draft plan. With front-line studs at wide receiver, they become must-starts weekly due to the floor and potential explosive ceiling. If I wait to select my wideouts, I could have five similar options to decide between each Sunday, which is why you have looked up who to start this week – Troy Franklin or Stefon Diggs.

In my early projections for Week 3, Diggs ranks 43rd at wide receiver, compared to 45th by Franklin. Both options are viable flex starts in PPR formats with the option to play four wide receivers.

Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

Week 3 Fantasy Football Sleeper: Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Diggs has a long resume of success in the NFL, and he looked very good this summer in the Patriots’ training camp. Over the first two games, New England eased him into game action by having him on the field for 41% and 52% of their snaps, limiting his fantasy opportunity. He teased in Week 1 (6/57 on seven targets), but the Patriots didn’t get him involved as much last week (4/32 on five targets). In his defense, Drake Maye only threw the ball 23 times, giving Diggs 21.7% of their target share.

Over the first two games, the Steelers’ defense gave up 33 points (eight TDs) to two below-average offenses (New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks). Wide receivers caught 28 of their 37 targets for 369 yards and two touchdowns. Three wideouts have gained over 90 yards – Garrett Wilson (7/91/1), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/103), and Cooper Kupp (7/90).

Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

Franklin was a great value in fantasy drafts this year, if you bought into him being a deep sleeper of the year at Fantasy On SI. Over the Broncos’ first two games, Denver gave him WR2 snaps (59% and 83%). He posted a highlight game in Week 2 (8/100/1 on nine targets). 

The Chargers’ defense held wide receivers to a 52.9% catch rate over the first two games (27/295 on 51 targets) while not allowing a touchdown. Quarterbacks gained only 5.3 yards per pass attempt while facing 82 passes. 

Week 3 Fantasy Winner: Troy Franklin Vs. Stefon Diggs

Based on matchups and the direction of each defense over the first two games, Diggs is the coin flip winner in this wide receiver start/sit decision. 

I’m a fan of two-game winning streaks in the DFS market, which does carry over to season-long decisions at times. In the wonderful world of the NFL, repeat ability in defensive and offensive play has a way of regression toward the mean. 

Based on this, the Steelers/Patriots game might be lower scoring than expected (a run-heavy matchup), while the Broncos’ passing game solved the Chargers’ secondary. 

I have this Franklin/Diggs decision in one 14-team league this week, but I also have Xavier Worthy, giving more time to weigh each player's value for future decisions during bye weeks.

Shawn Childs
