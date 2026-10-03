Fantasy Football Week 4 Deep-Sleepers: Kendre Miller, Brycen Tremayne, and 2 Others

Sleeper pickups are a staple in fantasy football. They can deliver a victory out of the clouds. Not enough people foresaw the Week 3 breakouts of Kenyon Sadiq, Konata Mumpfield, and Roman Wilson. In Week 4, I do foresee these players having good games and being rosterable in a pinch.

Marcus Mariota

Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota have each started nine games since 2025. pic.twitter.com/wAWV6jcfiR — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 27, 2026

The Colts rank 8th-worst in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. Mariota comes off a huge Week 3 with three total touchdowns. Despite playing about 50% as much as every other NFL starter through three weeks, Mariota ranks 12th in Big Time Throws (4). He is 8th in Average Depth of Target, 5th in Average Time-to-Throw, and overall a formidable, experienced backup to Jayden Daniels.

Kendre Miller

Travis Etienne Jr. is out for Week 4. Alvin Kamara will get the lead workload, but expect Miller to have a healthy role as well.

After Etienne Jr. got hurt, Kamara had 20 snaps, while Miller had 14. Kamara had 6 rushing attempts to Miller's 4, but Miller had 2 targets to Kamara's zero. Since Week 1, Miller has been heavily involved in the run game.

Saints RBs at halftime, per @PFF:



Kendre Miller

10 snaps

4 attempts

18 yards



Travis Etienne

15 snaps

4 attempts

6 yards — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 13, 2026

My yardage splits project a 2-to-1 advantage for Kamara. Nonetheless, it is a volatile number, and Miller is more likely to contest on even splits than on a low workload. Miller is my RB48 with top-30 upside in Week 4.

Mack Hollins

In my opinion, Hollins should not be labeled a sleeper. However, his ownership often ranges below 40% as of Saturday afternoon. Hollins is a top-35 wide receiver this week and the best of the Patriots.

In Week 3, Hollins led all Patriots with 8 targets, 6 receptions, and 87 yards. He ran more routes than anyone on the team.

Hollins is expected to have the highest usage of any Patriot this week, with an estimated 24% of receiving yards. Romeo Doubs is at about 18%, Hunter Henry at 15%, and Demario Douglas at the same percentage. Hollins is the only Patriot pass-catcher to start.

Brycen Tremayne

Both Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette will be inactive for the Panthers' Week 4 game. In that case, Tremayne will be starting alongside Tetairoa McMillan.

I cannot reasonably expect Tremayne to be the No. 2 pass-catcher on Sunday. That role likely belongs to tight end Darren Waller. In fact, he's less of a sleeper, but if Waller is still available in your league, grab him.

In Week 3, Tremayne ran 11 more routes than John Metchie III. His projection is volatile, but the upside is there against a weak Detroit secondary. The Lions are 4th-worst in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play. All three of their starting cornerbacks rank outside the top 50 in both PFF Coverage Grade and Completion Percentage Allowed.

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