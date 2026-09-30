Week 4 Fantasy Football Must-Sit Tight Ends Including Mark Andrews & Colston Loveland

Week 4 is here, and the tight end position is giving fantasy managers plenty of tough lineup decisions. Whether it’s a brutal matchup, disappointing production or unsustainable touchdown numbers, these three tight ends are players I’d consider sitting this week.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews just hasn’t been able to do enough for me to say you should start him if you have any other viable option. He ranks 19th in PPR leagues at the tight end position and is going up against the Titans, a team who may not be very good, but they have done one thing great this year, and that’s stopping tight ends from having any type of success in fantasy.

Across the first three weeks of the season, the Titans have allowed 16.1 fantasy points total to the starting tight ends they’ve faced, and 6.3 of the points were from a three-yard rushing touchdown to Kenyon Sadiq. The Titans have only allowed just 6 catches for 38 yards and no receiving touchdowns to starting tight ends this season. Mark Andrews hasn’t been impressing so far, and this week will be no different.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland’s 2026 campaign continues to disappoint, and although he’s been slightly improving each week, fantasy owners were sent into a fit of rage when it appeared he scored a touchdown Monday night against the eagles, only to have it called back when he tucked his arm rather than stretching it over the goal line. Case Keenum looked as good as he’s ever looked, yet it was Kalif Raymond and Luther Burden III getting most of the looks. Loveland hasn’t been fulfilling his potential and now will face a Jets defense that has ranked fourth-best in the league against tight ends the first three weeks.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson has been about as efficient as you can be for someone who has 11 targets. On those 11 targets, he has caught nine passes and scored three touchdowns. This is a rate that’s not sustainable as far as the touchdowns go. If he’s only going to get 3.66 targets a game, you’re banking far too much on the prospect that he’ll score, and while Dallas is a high-powered offense, he’s not going to be the first or second, or even third option to get into the end zone.

This week also figures to be a lower scoring week, or at least the Texans will want it to play out that way. After Josh Allen had his way with Houston in Week 1, the Texans have allowed just 39 points in the last two weeks against some pretty good teams in the Bengals and Colts. They’ll try to muck it up as much as they can and keep the game lower-scoring. Ferguson belongs on the bench in Week 4.