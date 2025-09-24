Week 4 Fantasy Football Sleepers Including TreVeyon Henderson And Matthew Golden
It's Week 4, and injuries have hit hard over the past few weeks. That means that many of us are already looking a little bit deeper to fill out our lineups. If you are one of those people and need to dig deeper, here are a few Week 4 sleepers.
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
We haven't seen a big blow-up game from Stafford yet this season; however, with the production we've seen from his top two wide receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, we have to believe it's coming at some point. This week, he draws the Indianapolis Colts on his home field in Los Angeles. Based on what we've seen from the Colts so far, the Rams are going to have to score some points to win this game. The Indy offense has shown significant improvement this season, and this could turn into a high-scoring affair. If that is the case, the Rams will have to rely on the arm of Stafford to win the game.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
At some point, it feels like the Pats are going to have to start getting Henderson more involved. Rhamondre Stevenson can't stop fumbling the ball, and Antonio Gibson isn't any better. Their inability to hold onto the ball cost them the win last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What better time to game plan for the rookie to have his breakout game than against the Carolina Panthers, and what is expected to be the worst run defense in the NFL? After seeing their veterans fumble the game away in Week 3, they should scheme up a game plan for Henderson to get the ball in Week 4.
RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
After missing Week 3 with a foot injury, Charbonnet has been listed as a full participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday ahead of the Seahawks' Week 4 matchup on Thursday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals. After just one week, Charbonnet has fallen off the map, and Kenneth Walker III is being viewed as the unequivocal starter despite all the evidence that we saw in the first two weeks to disprove that. More specifically, Charbonnet playing significantly more snaps and getting more carries in those first two games. However, despite his availability in practice, Charbonnet is listed as the RB53 in ECR and Walker the RB13.
WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
The expectation is that Sauce Gardner will be covering Tyreek Hill in the Dolphins Week 4 matchup on Monday Night Football with the Jets. That would leave cornerback Brandon Stephens to cover Waddle, and Stephens has struggled mightily to start the season. With Waddle coming off back-to-back games with five receptions and a touchdown, this could be the game that he breaks out when it comes to yardage as well.
WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
The Dallas Cowboys' defense can't stop anybody and is extremely susceptible to big plays. This plays right into the hands of the speedy Golden, who played like the Packers' WR1 last week. We want to play as many options as we can against the Cowboys every week, and this situation is set up perfectly for the rookie to explode on Sunday Night Football.
TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets
The Dolphins appear to have no interest in even attempting to cover tight ends this season. They have already allowed 214 yards and two touchdowns to the position. Teams are going to figure out that they need to take away Garrett Wilson, and whatever terrible quarterback the Jets are running out there will have to find a second option. This week, it makes sense for that second option to be Taylor.