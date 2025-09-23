Two Rookie Wide Receivers Are Must-Starts in Week 4
We are heading into Week 4, and it is once again time for us to set our fantasy football lineups. The most unpredictable position so far this season has been wide receivers. With all the quarterback injuries in 2025, the position has become even more complicated. However, you can trust these pass-catchers this week. These are the Week 4 wide receiver starts.
Start Emeka Egbuka in Week 4
The rookie has a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles this week, but he is a special player, and we are not keeping him out of our lineups with Mike Evans sidelined. If Egbuka sees an uptick in volume, he's going to be unstoppable. The rookie playmaker is a superstar in the making.
Start Tetairoa McMillan in Week 4
McMillan should have a monster game against the New England Patriots this week, who have struggled mightily against slowing down wide receivers downfield. If Pats' cornerback Christian Gonzalez ends up returning to action in Week 4, it could throw some cold water on this option, but we would still comfortably have McMillan in our starting lineups this week.
Start Courtland Sutton in Week 4
Sutton is coming off a big 118-yard and a touchdown performance this past weekend and should carry that momentum in a great matchup on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. We will be starting almost all our fantasy options every week against the Bengals. There is no reason why Sutton would be an exception. It's also worth noting that Sutton is still the clear WR1 in Denver. Teammate Troy Franklin caught two passes for eight yards in Week 3.
Start Ricky Pearsall in Week 4
Pearsall is the last man standing when it comes to the 49ers' pass-catchers. In Week 3, he saw 11 targets and finished with eight receptions for 117 yards. Other than him, the other wideouts in San Fran right now are Kendrick Bourne, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They have no choice but to heavily target Pearsall out of necessity.
Start Jameson Williams in Week 4
The Browns have established themselves as a dominant run defense, but we still expect the Lions to go out there and score points this week. Detroit will just have to go more pass-heavy than their usual game plan. That will lead to more volume and a big game for Jameson Williams in Week 4.
Start Michael Pittman Jr in Week 4
Pittman has been a strong option this season. Even in his worst game, he had a decent floor, catching four passes for 40 yards. Over three games, he has totaled 16 receptions for 193 yards and two TDs. His quarterback, Daniel Jones, has looked great so far, and Pittman has been his WR1. We are not afraid to start him this week against the Los Angeles Rams.
Start Quentin Johnston in Week 4
Johnston is the fantasy WR8 overall this season. He already has 239 yards and three touchdowns this season. However, in a matchup with the New York Giants, ECR has him ranked as the WR35 and Ladd McConkey as the WR16. It's time to move forward, not live in the past. McConkey is the fantasy WR3 in Los Angeles by a long distance this season. Fantasy owners need to adjust to that reality.
Start Jaylen Waddle in Week 4
While we don't know what we did to deserve the pain that comes with watching the Dolphins and Jets on Monday Night Football this week, there should at least be some important fantasy pieces in the game. One of them will be Waddle, who has caught five passes and a TD in each of the last two games. We expect Sauce Gardner to follow Tyreek Hill this week, which should lead to a bigger game for the Tua Tagovailoa’s other target.