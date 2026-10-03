Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Deebo Samuel vs. Emeka Egbuka

Fantasy managers will be tasked with hard lineup decisions in Week 4 that could decide the fate of their fantasy football matchup. A couple of WRs this week who are hovering on the start-and-sit line are San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka.

Both have unique fantasy outlooks going into the upcoming slate of games. With that, here is a breakdown of who to play in your starting lineups between the two players this week.

Deebo Samuel

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Samuel, over the past three weeks, has had pretty promising production given the current spot he is at in his career and his initial fantasy outlook when signing with the 49ers. He has nine receptions for 159 yards and two TDs. He has also seen a rise in his snap share every single week. In Week 1, he played in 42%, in Week 2 60%, and in Week 3 76%.

49ers WR Mike Evans is slated as a game-time decision for Week 4. If Evans does not play, Samuel's snap share is sure to shoot up even further against the Denver Broncos.

Evans or not, Samuel could have a good fantasy outing against Denver. Over three weeks, they have allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 237.0. In their last two games, they have allowed the opposing teams’ WR1s they faced to record 98 and 137 receiving yards.

Emeka Egbuka

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What was supposed to be a huge season for second-year WR Egbuka has not turned out to be so in the slightest. Being elevated to the team’s WR1 spot with Evans now on the San Francisco 49ers has placed him into fantasy stardom, at least not yet. Through three games, he has 13 receptions for 141 yards and a TD.

While Egbuka's production has not been at the level many have thought it would be, it is not solely his fault. The Bucs' passing game overall has been poor. They are currently averaging the sixth-fewest passing yards per game, 185.0. They will try to revitalize their passing game in Week 4, with a new QB, Jalon Daniels, while Baker Mayfield is out with a thumb injury, against a solid Green Bay Packers passing defense.

Through three games, the Packers are allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 202.0. However, through those limited yards, the past two opposing WR1s they have faced have had good performances. In Week 2, WR1 for the New York Jets, Garrett Wilson, had five receptions for 57 yards and a TD against them, and in Week 3, Atlanta Falcons WR1 Drake London had nine receptions for 194 yards.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Samuel and Egbuka in Week 4 of fantasy football, Egbuka should sit, and Samuel should start.

Samuel has the better matchup and should see an increased workload even if Evans does play. Egbuka, with the consistent lulls he has had in his fantasy production and now playing with a rookie QB making his first career start, is not good whatsoever for his Week 4 fantasy outlook.

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