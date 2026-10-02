Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em: Stefon Diggs vs. Keenan Allen

Two WR2s who both logged their highest snap share in Week 3, Indianapolis Colts WR Keenan Allen and Washington Commanders WR Stefon Diggs, could be up for good fantasy performances in Week 4. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy football managers should play between the two this week.

Stefon Diggs

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks had his worst statistical game of the season. He logged four receptions for 33 yards on seven targets. However, Diggs did have a positive that should raise his fantasy floor for the rest of the 2026 season.

In the contest, he saw his route participation jump by a notable amount. In Week 3, he had 77% route participation, a new season high. His previous highest percentage was in Week 2 when he had a 52% route participation. That statistical rise should show up more in Week 4 in fantasy, as he and the Commanders take on the Colts.

Through three games, the Colts are allowing the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 276.0. It is notable though that the opposing WR2s they have faced so far have struggled mightily against Indianpolis, but they are also not near the same caliber of player Diggs is: Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, and Houston Texans WR and Houston Texans WR Kayshon Boutte. The three averaged 2.0 receptions per game and 23 yards per game. Worthy is the only WR out of the three to score a TD.

Diggs could also be elevated to WR1 in the matchup if their current WR1, Terry McLaurin, misses the contest. On Friday, Oct. 2, he popped up on Washington's injury report with a hamstring injury.

Keenan Allen

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) pulls in a pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen, with Colts WR1 Alec Pierce being put on the injured reserve with a heel injury he suffered in Week 2, had his best statistical game of 2026 in Week 3 against the Texans. He had six catches on nine targets for 63 yards and a TD. He played in a season-high 73% of snaps, up from a previous high of 67% in Week 1. He will look to continue to generate a good amount of fantasy points in Week 4 against the Commanders.

Like the Colts, the Commanders so far in 2026 are home to one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They are currently allowing the second-most passing yards per game in the league, 280.3. Through three games, the three WR2s they have faced have averaged 53.0 receiving yards and 4.0 receptions per game. Two of the three opposing WR2s also caught a TD against Washington.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 4 between Diggs and Allen, Diggs should start, and Allen should sit.

With the possibility of McLaurin being out and him already posting two good fantasy outings with lower route participation than he had in Week 3, Diggs is primed for a big fantasy game in Week 4. Washington’s RB1, Rachaad White, has also been ruled out for the game, which may make Washington lean on their pass game more than they usually would. And although Allen is a sit in this debate, with the Commanders' passing defense playing at the current level they are, he is still a great player to start in fantasy this week.

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