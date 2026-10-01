Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: KC Concepcion vs. Kalif Raymond

The 2026 NFL season has been full of surprises. A couple being that Kalif Raymond is the current receiving yards leader on the Chicago Bears, while rookie first-round pick KC Concepcion is third on the Cleveland Browns in receiving yards.

With the two WRs' fantasy values being hard to evaluate through three weeks, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start between them in Week 4.

Kalif Raymond

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second halfat Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond, who has played mostly a limited WR role throughout his NFL career, in the small sample size of 2026 is being used as a premier piece of the Bears’ pass game. He currently has 19 receptions for 214 yards and one TD. In PPR fantasy formats, he is WR12.

The fantasy falloff that many people have predicted for Raymond after Week 1 has not happened in the slightest. Despite a talent-loaded skill group, TE Colston Loveland, WR Rome Odunze, and WR Luther Burden III, he continues to produce. That makes his fantasy outlook for Week 4 against the New York Jets and beyond at least intriguing.

The Jets, through three games, have had an elite passing defense. They have allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 171.0. But that is not necessarily a bad thing for Raymond. The Bears have already taken on two defenses this season, the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles, who also currently rank in the top 10 for fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL. Raymond averaged 7.0 receptions per game, 8.0 targets per game, and 87 receiving yards per game against them. In the Bears' other game against the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the 11th-most passing yards per game this season, 234.0, Raymond had his worst outing of 2026, logging five receptions for 40 yards.

Raymond could be the go-to guy in Chicago’s offense against tougher defenses. And with veteran QB Case Keenum likely to start again in Week 4, he may be leaned on even further.

KC Concepcion

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a disappointing start to Concepcion's rookie season. So far, he has 12 receptions for 80 receiving yards. He will have a bad matchup in Week 4 to begin any sort of fantasy breakout against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 192.7. They have at least shown some sort of ability to give up big receiving yard games to opposing WRs over their past two games.

In Week 2, New England Patriots WR Romeo Doubs had three receptions for 96 yards, against them, and in Week 2, Cincinnati Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for 15 receptions for 188 receiving yards and two TDs.

Concepcion did have a couple of encouraging things pop up in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. He had a season-high nine targets, and his snap share from Week 2 to Week 3 jumped from 66% to 86%.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 4 between Raymond and Concepcion, Raymond should start, and Concepcion should sit.

Raymond’s ability to perform against tough pass defenses makes his outlook for Week 4 promising against the Jets. Concepcion, despite being used more in the Browns' offense in Week 3, is still an extremely risky start against a tough Pittsburgh passing defense. He should be seen as a buy-low candidate in fantasy and stored on fantasy managers’ benches for now.

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