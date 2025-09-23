Zach Ertz, Mark Andrews, And More Must-Bench Fantasy Football Tight Ends In Week 4
We seem to be in a transitional period at tight end, where there are a lot of young tight ends on the rise and a lot of older tight ends on the decline. There has also been a lot of inconsistency at the position from week to week. This is also a position that many fantasy owners prefer to stream, so it's one of the trickiest on a weekly basis. These are the tight ends you should be sitting in Week 4.
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
Ertz has managed to stay relevant into his mid-30s, but didn't do much last week with Marcus Mariota as his quarterback. He caught just three passes for 38 yards. This week, he draws the Atlanta Falcons, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Through three games, they have allowed just five catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns to the position. If Jayden Daniels does end up playing this week, it does give Ertz a bit of a boost, but we would be benching him regardless of who the quarterback is.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Goedert returned to action last week, but didn't do much in the game. He did have a touchdown; however, his TD reception was his only catch of the game. We expect Philly to return to a run-heavy offense this week after finally being forced into a pass-heavy attack last week against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and they are really banged up at wide receiver and on the offensive line. The Eagles' defense should dominate, and lead to them just running the clock down for most of the game. The Bucs are also tough against the position, allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season.
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
I know, I'm no fun. Andrews finally had a big game, and now I'm telling you to bench him. He had a huge game on Monday Night Football, catching all six of his targets for 91 yards and two touchdowns. This was great to see, and gives us a lot of hope for the future. However, we don't have much hope for the present because he goes up against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, who have been tough on tight ends this season. They have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season, allowing just eight catches for 102 scoreless yards to the position.
Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
We do not have much faith in the Tennessee passing attack this week against a tough Houston Texans' defense. They have been particularly tough against tight ends this season, allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points to the position. We want to avoid this offense as a whole this week. This is going to be a low-scoring game with neither offense doing much of anything. Despite Okonkwo being good so far, we’d look for a different option this week.