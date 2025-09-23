Harold Fannin Jr., Chig Okwonko, and Brenton Strange Best Week 4 Waiver Wire Tight End Pickups
Only three weeks into the 2025 NFL season and already we are pleasantly surprised by the amount of Tight Ends still on the waiver wire. Which Tight Ends are available in solid Week 4 matchups? Let us take a deeper dive into what may be out there.
Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns (Rostered in 39.3% of ESPN leagues)
Despite having one of his quietest weeks, Fannin Jr. will be more highly sought after this week as Cleveland expects to be more aggressive. This is because the Browns could be behind frequently against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
While battling with David Njoku carries some volatility, Fannin Jr. does seem to get more separation. He showed at Bowling Green that the Tight End could handle a heavy load and got plenty of air yards (39% in all). He has shown more upside than Njoku and expects to continue to do so.
Also, Fannin Jr. has a great 83.3% catch rate (15 catches on 18 targets) in three games. Cleveland may not be the most ideal option for fantasy offense. However, he is a receiver who should be out there for potential fantasy football owners this Week 4.
Chig Okonkwo - Tennessee Titans (Rostered 15.3% of ESPN leagues)
Someone has to develop chemistry with Cam Ward and so far, Chig Okonkwo has done that. This has been a gradual process. However, the Tight End had a solid Week 3 with five catches on six targets. His 66 yards receiving paced the Titans. Ward needs to continue to find safety valves with a questionable offensivel line. Okonkwo has not scored a touchdown yet but has done everything else.
With 11.6 points in PPR leagues last week, the time may be now to scoop up Okonkwo. Tennessee was always going to start slow on offense and there are signs of life finally.
Houston tends to play a risky defense which could allow for some deeper probes down the middle with Okonkwo. While the Tight End has missed a few opportunities, Ward has relied on him more the past couple of weeks and we could see that again for Week 4.
His position rank is outside the Top 20 but Okonkwo may be a Top 15 or even 12 play against the Texans. If Tennessee can play more disciplined, they will have better opportunities versus Houston. 31 penalties for 263 yards in three games is no way to succeed.
Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars (Rostered in 25% of Yahoo leagues)
Strange started to figure things out last year and Trevor Lawrence began to rely on him as a more viable option. His yards per target and his catch rate have gone up. The 81.3% catch rate and 8.6 yards per target intrigues us versus a San Francisco defense that is not quite top notch. Six catches for 61 yards and no self inflicted mistakes are positive.
Even on ESPN, Strange is available in nearly 79% of leagues. With Evan Engram gone, he is the guy. Some have talked about Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. However, Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense need reliability with some ability to get downfield. Strange can do that and has Top 12 fantasy PPR potential for Week 4.
Expect that 84% snap count rate to stay steady heading into Week 4. The chances of a close game against San Francisco could lead to more opportunties even in the red zone for Strange.
Maybe Strange is more part of the solution here.