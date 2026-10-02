Week 4 Top Fantasy Football Must-Sits At Every Position: Leave Ollie Gordon And Ladd McConkey On Your Bench

We are now getting dangerously close to our fourth fantasy football Sunday, and we are all trying to make sure that we have the right players in our lineups for Week 4. In order to do that, we will have to avoid duds. These are the top overall fantasy football must-sit options for Week 4.

Top Overall Must-Sits: Week 4

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

We don't care if the numbers suggest Maye has a strong matchup this week against the Buffalo Bills, who are allowing the 10th most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Maye will still be safely planted on our bench.

Both Maye and the Patriots' offense have been horrific this season. There are only two things that could make us consider putting him back in our lineups. If he strings together multiple strong games, or if AJ Brown returns from injury. Otherwise, he's officially benched. I have him in a ton of leagues, and in my most important league, I'll be starting Jacoby Brissett over him on Sunday.

RB Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

If you went after Gordon on your waiver wire this week, you hope it wasn't with the intent of starting him in Week 4. Aside from the fact that we are projecting Jaylen Wright to be the top running back in the offense with De'Von Achane out for the remainder of the season, the matchup is horrible.

Miami has a brutal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this week in Minnesota. Through three weeks, the Vikings are allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Rams

After a disappointing 2025 campaign, McConkey isn't off to a particularly strong start in 2026. He has caught 12 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown so far this season. That was not what you were hoping to get when you drafted him.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have been a complete disaster, which hasn't helped matters. Now, he enters Week 4 with both a rib injury he's been struggling with and a new foot injury he picked up this week. We are looking for a better option this week with the Chargers heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, who are coming off a loss and allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Like with Maye, Schultz has a good enough matchup this week against the Dallas Cowboys, but we want nothing to do with him with Nico Collins back this week. Schultz has been nothing more than a volume merchant and is nothing more than a matchup-based streaming option when Collins plays. If you aren't desperate, you shouldn't be playing Schultz.

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