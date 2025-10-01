Week 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers Featuring Jaxson Dart And Ollie Gordon II
With the bye weeks and injuries hitting hard in Week 5, many fantasy owners have to dig a little deeper this week. With quite a few starters not playing this week, we have to find some sleepers to plug into our lineups. These are the top sleeper options for Week 5.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
A lot of fantasy owners have high hopes for Dart, and that stems mostly from his 10 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. However, he is a sleeper because there is also a lot of risk that comes with starting Dart. While we love his rushing upside, at the end of the day, he's a rookie quarterback making his second start coming off a 111-yard passing performance, who just lost his star wide receiver, Malik Nabers. The matchup against the New Orleans Saints is good, but this is a high-risk, high-reward sleeper.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It sounds like there is a real chance that Bucky Irving could miss time or be limited due to a foot or ankle injury. We don't know much about the injury, but even if Irving plays, White becomes an intriguing sleeper option. If Irving is ruled out, then White goes from a sleeper to an RB2. Be sure to keep a close eye on the injury reports throughout the week, and make sure that White is not available on your waiver wire.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
With Tyreek Hill out for the season, the Dolphins could lean more heavily on the rushing attack. Especially this week against the Carolina Panthers, who struggle mightily to stop the run. Gordon has had 15 carries over the past two weeks and is getting work down at the goal line. If you start Gordon, you need to understand that he does have a low floor, but he could also have some upside in this matchup.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
While we haven't gotten the full breakout yet because of the overall struggles of the Titans' offense, Ayomanor has separated himself as the clear WR1 in Tennessee. If things begin to click with Cam Ward, Ayomanor is primed to break out. Through four games, Ayomanor has 25 targets and has scored two TDs. He goes up against the Arizona Cardinals, where he should have a solid day. His target share at the very least gives him a decent floor.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
The New England Patriots have been very susceptible to the big play this season, and Coleman is the Bills' wide receiver who is most likely to take advantage of that. He hasn't done much since his huge Week 1, but the Bills are a team that will have a different top pass-catcher each week. This week, we like the matchup for Coleman.
Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
Waller made his season debut on Monday Night Football, and he caught three passes for 27 yards and two TDs. That's with only playing about 30% of the snaps. We'd expect his snap share to climb, and he should see more targets with Hill sidelined. He immediately jumps into the TE2 conversation.