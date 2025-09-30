Darren Waller And 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 5 Fantasy Football
When we look back at Week 4, our start 'em, sit 'ems had respectable output. The tight ends really saw a mixed bag this past week. In the top ten of performers we saw Jake Tonges (2% Rost), AJ Barner (0% Rost), and Tommy Tremble (0% Rost). However, we did also see some regular, led by Dallas Goedert has the TE1. Darren Waller also broke out and will be a huge waiver wire addition this week. Our results netted: Jake Ferguson (TE5), Hunter Henry (TE8), Dalton Kincaid (TE12), and David Njoku..... (TE40). This is where we will go in Week 5.
Travis Kelce (@ JAX)
Kelce is 97% owned in leagues, but he is only being started about 2/3rd of the time. He had triggered a lot of conversation this season as to whether or not he still had it. For me, I faded him with a purpose, but he is proving people wrong. Through four games, Kelce is the 5th ranked tight end, per PFF. He has 4 red zone targets and a 16% target share. Until Rashee Rice is back, Kelce will remain to be highly used, once again. The Jaguars do not blow anyone away in their tight end coverage, ranking 13th against the position. Kelce should do just fine this week.
Darren Waller (@ CAR)
I think we were all skeptical of Waller returning to the league. Would he still be good? That was the risk factor at play. I am extremely risk-averse in fantasy football and so that is risk I would not take on, especially with the Dolphins. However, Waller showed his true colors very quickly in Week 4. Waller had 4 Targets on just 16-of-58 offensive snaps played. This netted him two touchdowns. With Tyreek Hill now out for the season, Waller is the number two pass-catchers on this offense, uncontested. He may become a weekly must-start.
Theo Johnson (@ NO)
Johnson is absolutely a waiver wire pickup this week. With Nabers out for the season, his value rises comfortably. In four games, Johnson has a 13% target share but more notably, he has five red zone targets. The Giants have shown, and said that they like Johnson and so they will continue to use him. With a better quarterback situation now working, Johnson could become a very viable option. In Week 5, I love him against the Saints who rate a moderate 17th versus tight ends. The Giants could get deep into their playbook this week which will surely feature Johnson as a core pass-catcher going forward.
Hunter Henry (@ BUF)
Henry has just about entered must-start territory. His matchup is not ideal this week — Bills rank 9th versus tight ends — but his role in this offense shows high demand. Henry has a 16% target share and 6 red zone targets for 2 touchdowns. Josh McDaniels has never been shy to leverage the tight end in his offense and now he does it with Henry. To be honest, the Patriots are 8.5-Point underdogs which will suggest a 2nd half pass-script and thus, favor Henry by an extra 10-20%, or so.