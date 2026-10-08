Week 5 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Chris Godwin Jr. vs. Makai Lemon

Multiple WRs have unique variables that will affect their fantasy outlooks in Week 5. Two of those WRs are Philadelphia Eagles WR Makai Lemon and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr. With that here is a breakdown of who to start between the two in fantasy lineups this week.

Makai Lemon

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) tackles Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) for a loss during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his short NFL sample size in his rookie season, Lemon has been fairly disappointing through four games. He had a good chance to have a solid fantasy outing in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams while Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith was out with an injury, but he still put forth lackluster fantasy production. He had three receptions on six targets for 27 yards, while having a season-high snap share of 74%. Smith will likely be out again in Week 5, still giving Lemon more upside than he normally would have when the Eagles take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars so far have been one of the best defenses in the NFL. In fantasy, they currently rank as D/ST2. While that is the case, they have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in defending the pass. They are allowing 280.3 passing yards per game, which is currently the second-highest average in the league. In their last three games, they have allowed two opposing WRs to record over 130 receiving yards–Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Denver Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle.

While there certainly is an opportunity for Lemon to have his best fantasy outing in Week 5, there may be an Eagles WR with higher upside than him, that being second-year WR Darius Cooper. In Week 4, he logged three receptions on seven targets for 33 yards and two TDs. He also notably had the second-highest snap share of any Philadelphia WR, behind just Dontayvion Wicks, as Cooper played in 90% of snaps. He is currently rostered by 5.2% of fantasy teams in ESPN leagues.

Chris Godwin Jr.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) carries the ball defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and safety Harrison Smith (22) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godwin Jr. has had a rough start in fantasy in 2026. But so has any pass catcher on the Buccaneers. They are currently averaging the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 172.3. That production could take a bit to turn around with the Bucs being without their starting QB, Baker Mayfield. He missed Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers and will miss Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys are allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL, 239.3. They also just allowed the most passing yards they have so far in 2026 in a single game against the Houston Texans in Week 4. They gave up 347 passing yards,s and the Texans WR1, Nico Collins, logged seven receptions for 118 yards and two TDs.

Godwin Jr., despite his starting QB for Week 5, Jalon Daniels, having a bad start in Week 4–threw for 148 yards and had a 1-2 TD-to-INT ratio–Godwin Jr. was his go-to receiver. He had a team-high seven targets. While Daniels logs more NFL reps, Godwin Jr., who is the most tenured WR on the Bucs' roster, could be the player he continues to target the most.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in Week 5 in fantasy football between Godwin Jr. and Lemon, Godwin Jr. should start, and Lemon should sit.

Both Lemon and Godwin Jr. are going up against optimal defenses to help their fantasy value in Week 5. Lemon, though, is coming off a game where he looked like the Eagles’ WR3 with Smith out, whereas Godwin Jr. saw the highest target total on his team in Week. That makes Godwin Jr. the obvious start this week in fantasy.

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