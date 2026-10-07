Mike Gesicki is a Steal Among 3 Tight End Streaming Options for Week 5 Fantasy Football

The tight end position is as deep as I have ever seen in fantasy football. Viable assets ranked outside of the TE1 range include past fantasy stars like Mark Andrews, Jake Ferguson, and Colston Loveland. Even players like Tyler Higbee and Kyle Pitts have upside deep down the board. Nonetheless, if you came here looking for a Week 5 streamer, you came to the right place. Consider these three tight ends.

Availbility percentages are from Sleeper.

Mike Gesicki — 69% Available

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Bengals enter the week with doubt regarding the status of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. There is a strong chance that the team won't have both receivers, and it likely won't have at least one. Thus, Gesicki's role grows.

Gesick has a 10% target share and a 73% catch rate, with 43.8 yards per game and 3 total touchdowns on 4 red-zone targets.

My current projections, as of Wednesday evening, reflect roughly a 70% chance that Chase and Higgins play; thus, their combined volume is reduced by 30%. That brings Gesicki to TE8 in Week 5. If they are both out, Gesicki will be a top-5 tight end, undoubtedly. Joe Burrow's two priority pass-catchers will be Gesicki and Chase Brown. Unproven Dohnte Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley would then follow.

Oronde Gadsden II — 71% Available

Gadsden led the Chargers in Week 4 targets (7) with a 23% target share. Now that Ladd McConkey is trending toward missing Week 5, that volume can be viewed with optimism.

Gadsden has run the third-most routes of any Charger in back-to-back weeks. It will be the Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston show, but not in immense volume. Neither player deserves it. Instead, Gadsden should have at least 20% of this Week 5 offense.

The Broncos rank 19th-best against tight ends in fantasy football. In other words, there is no great reason for Gadsden to fall flat. He is ranked TE16 this week, but with desirable upside at that volume.

Hunter Henry — 50% Available

Henry is averaging 3.0 receptions per game. More importantly, he has the second-most routes run of any Patriot. The volume is there; Henry needs a favorable matchup to meet high volume and higher upside.

The Raiders are 6th-worst against tight ends in fantasy football. They have allowed five touchdowns to the position, or more than one per game. Patriots tight ends have a 21.4% red zone target share, so we will hope that if they score, it goes to Henry, not Eli Raridon. Averaging 18.0 more routes per game than Raridon, Henry should logically have the upper hand.

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