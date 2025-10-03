Week 5 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Malik Washington vs. Darius Slayton
Injuries have put these two wide receivers into the realm of potential borderline flex plays in fantasy football. Those two players being WR from the Miami Dolphins Malik Washington, and New York Giants WR Darius Slayton. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in week five between Washington and Slayton.
Malik Washington
With the horrific injury of star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill, Malik Washington will now see a rise in his role for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Washington so far this year has not made any significant contributions that have raised any ears in fantasy football. His best game of the year was in week one against the Indianapolis Colts where he had two receptions on five targets for 20 yards. In his other three games he has a combined 27 receiving yards. Washington who is now the WR2 will try to show he is a viable fantasy play when he and the Dolphis take on the Carolina Panthers in week five.
The Panthers currently are allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game. Opposing WR2s against the Panthers are averaging 26.5 yards per game and have one combined touchdown. It is also notable that the Miami Dolphins, despite leaning heavily on their passing offense in the recent past, have not as much this year. In 2025 they are averaging the12th fewest passing attempts per game. in 2024 they ranked seventh in most passing attempts per game.
Darius Slayton
Like Washington New York Giants WR Darius Slayton is now thrusted into the role of being his team’s WR2, with a season ending injury to their star WR. Malik Nabers will not play the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in week four against the Los Angeles Chargers.
So far in the 2025 season Slayton has had solid production in his WR3 role, producing a combined 135 yards on nine receptions. His most receiving yards in a game came in week two against the Dallas Cowboys where he had two receptions for 61 yards.
The New York Giants in week five will be taking on the New Orleans Saints. The Saints against WR2s are giving up on average 42.5 yards per game. The biggest performance they gave up to a WR2 was San Fransisco 49ers, Jauan Jennings, in week three where he recorded 89 receiving yards on five catches, while also recording a touchdown. Overall this season the Saints are giving up the 13th fewest passing yards per game.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in week five between Darius Slayton and Malik Washington, Slayton should be a start and Washington should be a sit. Slayton has proven to have a relevant role in the Giants offense already, while Washington has not established himself as an integral piece of the Miami passing game.
Slayton has also shown the capabilities of putting up big performances over his career. In 2024 he had a game over 100 yards receiving and in 2023 he did as well. The most receiving yards Washington has had in his two year career was last year in 2024 where he had 52 receiving yards against the Houston Texans.