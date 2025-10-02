Yahoo Fantasy's Top Dropped Players Heading Into Week 5 Including Malik Nabers
In the “what have you done for me lately” fantasy world at Yahoo Sports, the most dropped player report has been released after Week 4. Injured players led the way, while a couple of “I’ll be back” options landed on the cut list in short roster formats.
Tyreek Hill, Miami Marlins
Watching Hill ride the cart off the field this weekend was sad in the eyes of Dolphins fans and the fantasy market, but he had a great smile on his face, sending a message: 'I’ll see you next year.' His real thought may have been, maybe, it’s time to start a family. Hill has one year remaining on his $90 million contract signed in 2024.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
I drafted Benson a ton this year with the premise that James Conner wouldn’t make it through the season healthy. For one week, I thought I was the smartest guy in the fantasy room. Unfortunately, the fantasy gods won’t let me have that magical season, leaving me wondering why I didn’t back up my newfound running back last week.
I also want to smack the Cardinals’ front office in the face for holding back his injury information for six days. I still have no idea what happened to him. Benson went from having a no-injury tag to missing practice, with his snaps potentially being limited, and then to the injured reserve list in a matter of 24 hours.
By the way, Michael Carter is a fantasy fraud, but he does face the lowly Titans’ run defense this week.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Much of the fantasy market loved Nabers this year, pricing him ahead of some wide receivers in better offenses. I had him in my fade column due to some previous injury news and questionable quarterback play in New York. I hate to see any player get hurt in the NFL, but in a fantasy world, no ownership is a win for the home team in some fashion. I also look forward to seeing Jalin Hyatt get more snaps and targets for the remainder of the season for the Giants.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
One play in the NFL can change a player’s career on a dime. Allen brought high upside handcuff value this fantasy draft season, with many drafters fading Breece Hall. Based on talent and future value, they could be right. Unfortunately, Hall is still standing, and Isaiah Davis becomes the new sexy Jets’ backup running back. New York placed Allen on injured reserve on Thursday, with a minimal chance of playing in 2025.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
One week after posting a forty fantasy spot (8/149/3), the Raiders only had 21 pass attempts against the Bears, leading to 117 yards and two touchdowns. As a result, Tucker only has two targets (2/13) while continuing to have WR2 snaps (98%) for Las Vegas. Hey, Yahoo world, what did you expect? He’s scored under eight fantasy points (PPR) in 12 of his last 21 games. Tucker is only worth a flier as a short-term or bye-week cover at this point in his career. On the positive side, he is getting better, and the Raiders’ offense has some fun skill players if their quarterback had a zip code to connect to his top talent.
Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City Chiefs
With Rashee Rice returning after Week 6, the lifeline of Thornton getting significant starting snaps for the Chiefs is about over. Last week, Kansas City regained the services of Xavier Worthy, who was on the field for 59% of their plays. As a result, Thornton had WR4 snaps in a blowout win. He has a touchdown in three consecutive games (2/59/1, 5/71/1, and 1/11/1), giving Patrick Mahomes a helpful deep threat with some goal-line value. The Chiefs will give Thornton some chances going forward, and he does improve the overall structure of Kansas City’s receiving corps.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders
After four games, Smith ranks 15th in quarterback scoring (73.00) in four-point passing touchdown formats despite playing poorly. He has six interceptions over his last three starts with five touchdowns, which equals a losing NFL quarterback in the real world. A one-week start vs. the Bears didn’t end well in Yahoo land, and the Raiders may have to consider starting Kenny Pickett (15-10 in his career) over him if Smith continues to turn the ball over.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
Apparently, the Blue Pill wore off in the Chubb camp at Yahoo Fantasy, shifting the spotlight to the rising Woody Marks. Houston gave their veteran running back RB1 snaps (52%) over the first three weeks. Chubb gained 234 combined yards over his first 54 touches with one touchdown and seven catches. There’s still no news on Joe Mixon’s return. Despite a great game (119 combined yards with two scores and four catches), Marks is gaining only 3.9 yards per rush with none of his 29 carries gaining at least 20 yards.
Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
The dropping of Fannin should never have happened this year. I understand he is in a split role, but Cleveland features their tight ends in the passing game. Their young rising star is only going to get better, and he comes off a game with 85% of the Browns’ snaps. The loss of Cedric Tillman could be more of a win for Fannin than for Isaiah Bond, especially if they play from the lead. His difference-maker ceiling could be a fun ride over the second half of the season once Cleveland figures out who will be their lead quarterback.
Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins
Gordon is one injury away from a significant bump in touches, but the loss of De’Von Achane with Tyreek Hill would be devastating to Miami’s offense. The Dolphins have yet to give Jaylen Wright a touch or snap this season, which shows their confidence in Gordon. He remains a top handcuff, but offers no fantasy value to teams needing to start someone in a bye week or to cover an injury.