Jordan Mason And Chase Brown Lead Week 5 Must-Bench Running Backs
Between injuries, byes, and tricky committees, running back decisions have been tough this season. A lot of the running backs that fantasy owners have been relying on have been letting them down at an alarming rate. We want to avoid those pitfalls. These are the running backs to leave on your bench in Week 5.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Mason was a monster in his first start in Week 3, but came crashing back down to earth in Week 4. This past weekend, he rushed 16 times for 57 yards and three passes for 15 yards. The issue was that the Vikings were playing from behind, which led to Zavier Scott playing the majority of the fourth quarter. Scott caught six of eight targets for 43 yards and a TD. This is something we now know can happen in a negative game script. This week may not be a negative game script, but it is a brutal matchup against the Cleveland Browns' rush defense. They have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Things have gone worse in Cincinnati than anyone could have even imagined. It's been rough for Brown running behind a line that can't block in an offense that can't score. I'm not sure that they are capable of scoring 20 points in a game for as long as Joe Burrow is sidelined. This week, Brown goes up against a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. This is going to be another blowout, which is no good for running backs.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
Stevenson has fumbled his way right out of a near bell-cow role. In Week 4, he saw nine carries, TreVeyon Henderson seven, and Antonio Gibson six. Henderson also saw two targets to Stevenson's one. This is too much of a split backfield to start Stevenson, and it seems to be shifting towards their star rookie.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
We saw rookie Woody Marks surpass Chubb in Week 4. While it seemed inevitable, we now got to see it. You simply can't start Chubb anymore with the tide turning out of his favor. Marks saw 17 carries and five targets to Chubb's 13 carries and two targets. Marks was also more efficient and productive in both the rushing and passing game. It's over for Chubb. Things won't get better from here.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Pacheco scored a touchdown in Week 4, but don't fall into that trap. The Chiefs' backfield is completely unusable. Kareem Hunt still saw 13 carries to Pacheco's seven, and they both had 13 receiving yards. This backfield is a mess, and none of their running backs should be in your lineup. The only hope is that Brashard Smith eventually emerges, but he hasn't looked any better so far, either.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
This may be the most confusing backfield of them all. Again this week, Chris Rodriguez Jr handled seven carries, JCM saw seven carries, and both JCM and Jeremy McNichols were targeted twice. The Commanders' backfield is a disaster.
Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens
Hill had a huge week in Week 4. He carried the ball three times for 76 yards and a touchdown, and caught five of six targets for 41 yards and another TD. This was a fluke week and not a sign of things to come. That's not to say that he won't have another game like this season, because he will, but it will be unpredictable, and you should not go back to that well this week.