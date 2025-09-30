JK Dobbins, Woody Marks, And 4 More Must-Start Running Backs In Week 5
We are heading into Week 5, and both injuries and bye weeks are starting to play a major factor. It's time to set our lineups, and one of the trickiest positions so far this season has been the running backs. These are the running backs that you need to get into your lineup this week.
Travis Etienne Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite a matchup against a tough Kansas City Chiefs defense, we are still rolling with Etienne this week. He has been playing great and seems to be holding off rookie Bhayshul Tuten. In Week 4, Etienne handled 19 carries to Tuten's four, and Etienne rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown for an average of 6.5 yards per carry. He needs to be in your lineups.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
Skattebo is seeing a ton of volume right now, and he has to be started. Last week, he saw 25 carries and two targets that he turned into 90 yards. This week, he has a much better matchup against the New Orleans Saints, who aren't only allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs, but this is also a rare game where there is a chance that the Giants could be running the ball with a significant second-half lead.
JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
There is no need to worry about rookie RJ Harvey, who saw more opportunities than Dobbins on Monday Night Football. That was simply a symptom of playing an uncompetitive Cincinnati Bengals team. Not only is Dobbins still the clear starter, but he's also much better. Dobbins rushed 16 times for 101 yards at 6.3 yards per carry, while Harvey rushed 14 times for 58 yards at 4.1 yards per carry. Harvey did get a boost, catching four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Nevertheless, Dobbins is the guy and can be started even against the Philadelphia Eagles' defense.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
It looks like Benson may be a bit more of a matchup-based start and less of the slam dunk we were hoping for when James Conner went down. However, this week against the Tennessee Titans is a great matchup. They have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and have consistently been losing in the second half of games. Almost any running back going up against the Titans will be an easy start this season.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Last week was tough for Montgomery. He carried the ball nine times for 12 yards and didn't score or catch his lone target. However, there is no need to panic. This will happen from time to time with Montgomery, but this week, he goes up against the Bengals. Cincinnati is the cure-all for any football team or player trying to do anything. They have been terrible against fantasy running backs, allowing the second-most points to the position, and the loss of Joe Burrow has only amplified that.
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
We've been saying for a few weeks that Marks was slowly taking over Nick Chubb's job. Well, it happened last week. He had a monstrous game, rushing 17 times for 69 yards and a TD, and catching four of five targets for 50 yards and a TD. Chubb rushed 13 times and caught both of his targets for 62 scoreless yards.