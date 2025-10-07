Week 6 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: DeVonta Smith vs. Wan’Dale Robinson
Two wide receivers, Wan’Dale Robinson and DeVonta Smith, fantasy football stocks have shot up and down this season. This has made it awfully difficult for fantasy owners to decide what to do week to week with Smith and Robinson. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in week six between the two WRs.
Wan’Dale Robinson
The New York Giants now WR1, Wan'Dale Robinson, despite having a bigger role in the offense in the first week the Giants did not have Malik Nabers suit up, did not live up to his fantasy football expectations. In week five bout against the New Orleans Saints Robinson logged five catches for 30 yards. This was the second-fewest yards he has had all season. Coming off of this down performance, the Giants will likely lean on him even further, with WR Darius Slayton also now having an injury, which he suffered in week five. His injury was to his hamstring, and his status ahead of Thursday’s week six game against the Philadelphia Eagles is unknown. He was, however, a non-participant in the Giants walk walk-through practice on Tuesday, so it looks like his status is leaning to being out.
Robinson and the Giants will face the Eagles in week six, and although Philadelphia has some talented defensive backs, they have shown in 2025 that they are vulnerable and can give up big fantasy performances. In Philadelphia's last three games, they have given up 85 or more passing yards to an opposing team’s pass catcher. Two of these were opposing WR1s–Puka Nacua, who had 112 yards on 11 catches, and Courtland Sutton, who had 88 yards on nine catches. The one receiver who was not a classified WR1 who also went over 85 yards was Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka. And although he is not listed as the team’s WR1, with Mike Evans being out, he sure has acted like the team’s number one option. He went for 101 yards on four receptions and had a touchdown.
This spot against the Eagles feels as prime of a spot as ever for Robinson to have a huge game and help erase his subpar outings in the last three weeks.
DeVonta Smith
The Eagles' pass game has been subject to a lot of controversy throughout the NFL season. Through four weeks this season, DeVonta Smith has averaged just 39.5 receiving yards a game. Rewind to 2024, and through the first four weeks, Smith was averaging 75.8 yards per game. In his week five contest, Smith hinted he could be back on track, putting up a 114 receiving yard game on eight catches against the Denver Broncos.
Smith and the Eagles week six oppenent, the New York Giants, through five weeks, are giving up the ninth-most passing yards per game. Through their five games, they have allowed an opposing WR over 90 yards receiving in four of the contests. With that, a big game could definitely be in the cards for Smith, but the game will have to stay close.
The line on FanDuel for the game is set at Eagles -7.5. If this one gets out of hand, the Eagles could use their run game heavily, and to no blame at all. The Giants so far this year are giving up the seventh most rushing yards per game—140 yards. The Eagles, having Saquon Barkley with that in mind, could even more sway them to implementing a heavy dose of their run in this game.
Final Verdict
Between Robinson and Smith, Robinson should be a start while Smith should be a sit in week six of fantasy football. The big factors that go into this are that the Eagles have given up big fantasy outings to a number of WRs this season, and Robinson will have an even higher opportunity for more targets with Slayton trending to be out on Thursday night.
Another factor is the Giants’ poor run defense. The Eagles are currently ranked eighth in most rushing attempts per game in the NFL, and they will likely not hesitate to take advantage of this with Barkley in the backfield. This of course would then lead to fewer opportunities for Smith to have a good game in fantasy football.