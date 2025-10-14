Week 7 Fantasy Football Must-Bench Tight Ends Including Michael Mayer And Jake Tonges
It's time to set our lineups for Week 7, and we need to make sure we get the right tight ends in our lineup. Outside of the top stars, it is the most erratic position in fantasy football from week to week. You don't want to end up with a bad tight end sinking your week. These are the tight ends that you should sit in Week 7.
TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson has not been good this season. Outside of his Week 3 touchdown against the Bengals, he has brought nothing to the table for fantasy owners. He hasn't reached 50 yards in a single game this season. His name no longer matches his production, and fantasy owners need to adjust to that. This week, the Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. Just for context, for how bad Hockenson has been this year, as we just mentioned, the Eagles have been the third-best team against tight ends. They have allowed 21 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown to the position. This season, Hockenson has caught 19 passes for 153 yards and one TD.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Mayer returned from his concussion in Week 6 and played well for the Raiders. He caught five of seven targets for 50 yards and a TD. His performance provided a much-needed reprieve for fantasy owners waiting on stars like Brock Bowers and George Kittle to return from injury. However, he has a brutal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The Chiefs have shut down the position this season, allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. They have also allowed just one TD to tight ends this season. Combine that with a struggling quarterback in Geno Smith, and we are tentatively leaving Mayer on the bench this week.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Johnson has shown upside this season, scoring three TDs in his last three games. However, the yardage hasn't been there. His season-high is just 34 yards. This week, he draws the Denver Broncos, who have allowed just one TD all season. Denver has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. We don't want to start Johnson or any pass-catchers for New York this season.
Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers
If George Kittle returns this week, then this won't be relevant, but Tonges has filled in adequately in Kittle's absence, and there are a lot of fantasy owners depending on him. This week, even if Kittle is still out, we would avoid Tonges. No team has allowed fewer points to tight ends this season than the Atlanta Falcons. They have allowed just nine catches for 88 yards and a TD all season. We'd leave him on our bench this week.