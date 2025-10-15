TreVeyon Henderson, Tre Tucker, And 4 More Week 7 Fantasy Football Sleepers
This is where the top fantasy owners separate themselves from the pack. We are dealing with injuries, bye weeks, and wildly inconsistent play this season. Starting our stars is no longer an option for many of us. We need to dig deeper. These are the Week 7 sleepers.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
We have the AARP Bowl in Cincinnati this weekend, when the two oldest quarterbacks go head-to-head. As bad as it might feel to start Rodgers, every fantasy owner wants to attack the Bengals' defense. The only reason Cincy has been worse against the run than the pass this season is that teams have been blowing them out and simply haven't had to throw that much late in games. However, make no mistake, they can stop the pass either. The hope here is that Joe Flacco will be good enough to at least keep the Bengals competitive, so Rodgers will continue to throw the ball throughout the game and rack up fantasy points.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The Pats play the Titans this weekend and should be able to make easy work of them. That should lead to more rushing opportunities. With Antonio Gibson out for the season with a torn ACL, there was no third running back who stepped in in Week 6. The carries were split 13 - 9 in favor of Rhamondre Stevenson, and Henderson saw two targets to Stevenson's one. However, Stevenson averaged an abysmal 1.4 yards per carry, rushing for just 18 yards on 13 carries. He also failed to catch his lone target. We know we say this far too often, but at some point, the Patriots have to turn to Henderson and give him more touches.
RB Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
Coming off their bye week, the general consensus is that Woody Marks is once again the running back to start in Houston. The reality is, in Week 5 before their bye, Chubb saw 11 carries, which he took for 61 yards and a touchdown, while Marks carried the ball seven times for 24 yards. In five games this season, Chubb has out-touched Marks in four of them. Dameon Pierce also saw seven carries in Week 5. It's clear that Chubb is still the Texans' lead back, regardless of how frustrating that might be for fantasy owners.
WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Tucker is a bit of a risky start, but his floor may be higher than you think, and we know he has upside based off his 145-yard, three-TD game earlier this season. With that said, we aren't banking on that. What we are willing to bank on is the fact that he has 33 targets this season, with at least five targets and 60-plus yards in each of his last two games. His five catches for 70 yards last week may not have won you your week, but it also didn't lose it for you.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Despite Van Jefferson having a big week last week, we prefer to turn to the rookie with Calvin Ridley likely sidelined this week with a hamstring injury. The Titans' passing attack has struggled to get going this season, but Ayomanor has still seen 34 targets and has a matchup against the Patriots this week, who have been prone to allowing big plays downfield.
TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
Hill is back, and when he's on the field, he's almost always a sleeper option. His versatility and tendency to find the end zone give him a ton of upside, even if he is more than capable of giving you a dud every now and then. He is a unique player who, in any given week, can win you that week.