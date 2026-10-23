Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: DK Metcalf vs. Germie Bernard

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Germie Bernard vs. DK Metcalf

As we dig into this week's Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision, we'll be sorting through a wide receiver decision in the same real-life offense. In this either/or decision, fantasy football managers will be forced to pick between an ascending rookie on a heater versus an established wide receiver stud option who commands defensive attention. And with that, let's examine an intriguing teammate-versus-teammate dynamic in Pittsburgh featuring breakout rookie Germie Bernard and veteran star DK Metcalf as the Steelers gear up for Week 7.

Let's dive into their recent play, fantasy stats, defensive context, and how to approach this Week 7 Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Germie Bernard enters Week 7 riding a massive wave of momentum after cementing himself as a primary focal point in Aaron Rodgers' passing attack. Benefiting from expanded opportunities with Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve, Bernard has turned heads by commanding 21 targets over his last two games, hauling in an impressive 17 of them. Most recently, he erupted last week with 87 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

He now draws a highly favorable matchup against a New Orleans Saints defense that has surrendered 122.7 total wide receiver fantasy points (averaging 20.5 fantasy points per game to the position, ranking 11th in most fantasy points allowed to wideouts). New Orleans has shown vulnerability to high-volume short-to-intermediate targets, yielding 67 receptions and 6 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers over 6 games. Bernard’s heavy involvement in this area of the field gives him an exceptionally safe floor where he can exploit a Saints unit bleeding catches underneath.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is introduced before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DK Metcalf remains the explosive physical anchor of Pittsburgh's vertical passing game, though his weekly stat lines have experienced some natural variance based on game script and coverage rolling his way. Over six games, Metcalf has totaled 30 receptions for 318 yards and a touchdown, routinely commanding high-value downfield looks and red-zone targets from Aaron Rodgers.

Facing that same Saints secondary, Metcalf draws a defense that limits big plays on the perimeter but yields chunk yardage when cornerbacks get caught looking in the backfield (allowing 898 total receiving yards to wideouts overall, alongside 13.4 yards per reception). While Metcalf occasionally deals with lower catch-rate efficiency when facing bracket coverage or rolling safeties, his massive ceiling ensures he remains a trusted every-week starter. His elite ability to win downfield matches up against a Saints unit that has surrendered 6 total receiving touchdowns to the position, giving him slate-breaking potential.

The Verdict

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a /td/ during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: Germie Bernard

Sit: DK Metcalf

While DK Metcalf commands higher overall draft capital and remains the premier big-play threat on the outside, Germie Bernard enters Week 7 as an incredible high-floor option due to his immense recent target share and the Saints' tendency to allow catches underneath. While Metcalf remains a top-30 wide receiver in our Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings, Bernard is a safer option this week (especially in PPR leagues).