Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 7: Jordan Love vs. Justin Fields
The goal at the backend of the quarterback pool in start/sit decisions is finding an option with a floor of 20.00 fantasy points. To reach this level in four-point passing touchdowns formats, this level requires about 240 combined yards with two scores. Running quarterbacks gain extra value for their rushing yards and touchdowns on the ground.
A Steady Game Manager with Receiving Help Coming Down the Road
Jordan Love has been an every-other-week player this year, highlighted by his success against the Cowboys (365 combined yards with three touchdowns). In his three down days (17.80, 13.95, and 18.55 fantasy points), the Packers averaged only 24.3 passes. Green Bay ran the ball better over the past two games (35/164/2 and 33/153/2) while scoring 67 points (eight touchdowns and four field goals over 20 possessions).
The Cardinals have faced the most pass attempts (237) while allowing 150 completions (31st). On the positive side, quarterbacks gained short yards per pass attempt (6.5), with minimal damage in the run game (18/68/1). Bryce Young (330/3) had the best game against them, but he needed to throw the ball 55 times.
The Packers won’t have Christian Watson back this week, and Jayden Reed remains on the injured list. Matthew Golden has yet to hit his first-round stride, but he is getting better based on his 20.4 yards per touch (3/86 with two rushes for 16 yards) in Week 6. Romeo Doubs (11/113/3) played better over the past two weeks, while Tucker Kraft brings upside at tight end (18/268/3 on 22 targets).
All Run, No Passing Hope
Last week, Justin Fields had no answers for the Broncos’ defense. He passed for only 45 yards, with nine completions, eight incompletions, and nine sacks. The loss of Garrett Wilson leaves the Jets’ offense with a void at wide receiver, potentially giving Mason Taylor the lead receiving role in this matchup.
Over the past two home games, the Panthers’ defense allowed six passing touchdowns to the Dolphins and Cowboys, resulting in 517 combined passing yards. Carolina only has five sacks on the year, and they solved their problems against the run in Week 5 (14/19) and Week 6 (19/31). Quarterbacks gained only 68 rushing yards on 23 carries with one score on the ground.
When at his best this year, Fields scored 31.70, 30.40, and 28.75 fantasy points with 42.5% of his fantasy points coming via the run (38/235/3).
Conclusion
The Jets' only chance in this game is running the ball well and controlling the clock. I can’t trust Fields to move the ball by passing due to below-par receiving talent. Green Bay brings scoring upside and a reasonable floor at quarterback. Jordan Love is the winner in this start/sit decision.