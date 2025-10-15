Week 7 Quarterback Rankings & Projections: Jayden Daniels Breakout Looming
After posting his third consecutive 30.00+ fantasy point day in four-point passing touchdown leagues, Patrick Mahomes 34.05) soars to the number one quarterback ranking. He was the only passer to score over 30.00 fantasy points in Week 6. He’s down more with less, and Mahomes gets his number wideout, Rashee Rice, back in Week 7. The Chiefs’ passing cash register could be even better going forward.
Last week, 14 quarterbacks scored between 20.90 and 29.90 fantasy points, with Drake Maye (29.85) finishing second in Week 6. His success helped a DFS game win one million dollars over the weekend, and my player profiles for him and Kayshon Boutte were on point over the weekend.
Maye’s ability to run helps his floor, and the Patriots are favored on the road. With two touchdowns and 250 combined yards, he’ll be in striking distance of a winning DFS play. A third score could be enough to steal the quarterback value in DraftKings Millionaire Maker. Kayshon Boutte has been quiet since Week 1 (6/103). New England may go out of their way to get him a score, given his college ties to LSU and his upbringing in Louisiana, creating a low-value hookup situation.
Best Fantasy Football Quarterbacks In 2025
Here's the top 12 quarterbacks by scoring average after six weeks:
- Patrick Mahomes (27.32)
- Josh Allen (25.38)
- Dak Prescott (23.81)
- Drake Maye (23.68)
- Baker Mayfield (23.63)
- Caleb Williams (23.19)
- Jalen Hurts (23.02)
- Daniel Jones (22.63)
- Matthew Stafford (21.45)
- Justin Herbert (21.19)
- Jordan Love (20.95)
- Jared Goff (20.73)
Quarterback Bust of Week 6
Cooper Rush, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ backup quarterback failed to fire again in his second start for Baltimore despite their offense controlling the ball with the run game (37/179). Rush scored only 1.60 fantasy points (72 passing yards, no TDs, and one interception) before getting the hook in the second half. The Ravens went 0-2 with him starting at home, while leading them to no passing touchdowns and five turnovers over his 39 pass attempts.
Runner Up: Justin Fields (76 combined yards) tried to throw the ball 26 times vs. the Broncos, but he finished with nine sacks, nine completions, and eight passes hitting the dirt. His 5.35 fantasy day comes on the heels of two productive days in fantasy points (30.40 and 28.75).
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is informed by hints from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t resemble the weekly consensus in any way. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 7 top 12 quarterback projections:
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
The sportsbooks expect a shootout in Dallas this week in the Commanders' matchup against the Cowboys. They set the game total over/under (55.5), suggesting a plethora of fantasy points in this game. Daniels comes off his best day in fantasy points (25.75), and he should have Terry McLaurin back in the starting lineup. Last season, Washington’s star quarterback gained 349 combined yards at home vs. the Cowboys with three scores. The Commanders only had him on the field for 45% of their plays in Week 18 in Dallas, as Washington was already locked into the postseason.
Six games into the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are last in the NFL in quarterback defense. They’ve allowed 17 touchdowns to signal callers, while allowing the most completions (148), passing yards (1,719), and passing touchdowns (15). Quarterbacks are gaining 8.3 yards per pass attempt. Offenses have scored 21 touchdowns and 12 field goals over their 62 possessions vs. the Cowboys.
Week 7 Waiver Wire Quarterback
Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints
The Bears ride into Week 7 with a three-game winning streak, coming on the heels of a 52-21 thrashing by the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The Windy City regained a bounce in its football excitement in 2025, highlighted by a franchise quarter and developing receiving talent. New Orleans strolls into town with a 1-5 record while giving up 26.7 points per game. Chicago fans probably have this game already checked off as a win while traveling to Baltimore in Week 8 to face the fading Ravens.
Rattler has played better than expected for the New Orleans this year, highlighted by his six passing touchdowns and only one interception. He tends to take short, safe completions rather than forcing the ball downfield, which leads to a high completion rate (68.5%) but results in a low yards per pass attempt (6.0). Rattler also helps his fantasy floor by running the ball (26/143 – 5.5 yards per carry). He’s completed over two-thirds of his passes in five consecutive games. His only viable starting fantasy day came at home in Week 2 (221 combined yards with three scores) against the 49ers.
The Bears’ defense only has eight sacks on the year, with quarterbacks gaining 7.8 yards per pass attempt. Chicago allowed three touchdowns or more in four of its five games while also showing risk against the run (138/782/4 – 5.7 yards per carry). The Lions (334/5) and Cowboys (292/1) had the most success passing the ball. In two other matchups, the Bears’ defense faced weaker quarterbacks (J.J. McCarthy and Geno Smith).
I have Rattler projected to gain 266 combined with two passing touchdowns. I also gave him a 25% chance of scoring on the ground, putting him in range to post a backend top 12 quarterback game.
