Jared Goff, AJ Brown, And 5 More Player Props To Optimize Week 7 Start-Sit Decisions
One of the most useful tools we have at our disposal to predict how our fantasy options will perform this week is the Las Vegas player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Vegas tends to know more than we do, and we can use their knowledge to decide who we should start in any given week. These are what the DraftKings Sportsbook player props are telling us about our fantasy options in Week 7.
QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Passing Yards 260+ (+107)
No quarterback is projected to throw for as many yards as Matthew Stafford this week. Even with Puka Nacua likely sidelined, or at best very limited, Vegas still believes that Stafford will throw for more yards than any other quarterback this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you are debating starting him this week, you may want to get him in your lineup.
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Passing Touchdowns 3+ (+186)
Goff is the only quarterback this week with his passing TDs line set at 3+. DraftKings believes that the Lions are going to have to throw the ball and score a lot of points to knock off the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Rushing Yards 90+ (+109)
Judkins takes on the Miami Dolphins this week, who have been a fantasy goldmine for the likes of Rico Dowdle and Kimani Vidal the past two weeks. It's safe to say that Judkins is a significantly better player than either of those running backs. This week, only Jonathan Taylor is projected to have more rushing yards than Judkins. He has RB1 overall upside this week.
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Rushing Yards 50+ (+120)
Based on this line, DraftKings thinks it's more likely than not that Brown fails to reach 50 rushing yards in this game. He's a player that a lot of fantasy owners are on the fence on this week. You may want to avoid him this week based on this line.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Receiving Yards 80+ (+101)
Las Vegas thinks Chase is back with Joe Flacco under center. We aren't so sure about that, but that's exactly why we do this exercise. Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba is projected to have more receiving yards this week. We were never benching Chase, but he could be back in the high-end WR1 conversation based on this.
WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Receiving Yards 60+ (-120)
This isn't the worst line, but Vegas isn't projecting any kind of breakout game for the Eagles' receivers against the Minnesota Vikings this week. It looks like another week where you can start Brown, but you should probably temper your expectations.
TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Receiving Yards 50+ (+103)
LaPorta is projected to have the most receiving yards for any tight end this week as of now. That could change based on the health of Kyler Murray, but right now it's LaPorta. That makes him an interesting DFS option. Odds are, if you have him in a season-long league you were starting him regardless, but it will be interesting to see his ownership percentage on DraftKings tomorrow.